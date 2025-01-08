BBNaija season 9 winner Kellyrae recently opened up about his trying times with his wife and co-star Kassia

In an interview with Chude, Kellyrae admitted that he was going to break up with Kassia, among other things

Several social media users reacted to the viral video by sharing their thoughts about the BBNaija couple

BBNaija No Loose Guard winner Kellyrae is making headlines after he spoke about his relationship with his wife, Kassia, in an interview.

Kellyrae and his wife Kassia were guests on Chude Jideonwo’s show when he opened up about his financial situation before going on BBNaija.

Fans react as BBNaija's Kellyrae opens up about his relationship with Kassia. Photos: @iamkellyrae, @kassia_kx

Source: Instagram

According to the 33-year-old musician and reality star, he lost all his money to placing bets because he was trying to make more and this got him very depressed.

In his words:

“I had some money, but because I wanted more, the money was not enough, I was now gamblin with it and then I lost all the money. I was depressed. Every night I will be awake thinking. Then she was the one who came to my rescue.”

Speaking further, the season 9 winner said that it got to a point where he decided to break up with Kassia because he felt he wasn’t taking care of her the right way.

He told Chude:

“I was thinking one day, I called her and said let’s just break up, I feel I don’t have what it takes to really take care of you because I feel guilty most times that there are things I’m supposed to be doing.”

Kellyrae also spoke about his time in the BBNaija house and how he was his real self. According to the musician, the only thing he faked was not letting people know that Kassia was his wife. In his words:

“Even if you lay on your bed for the rest of your life, trouble will still come. I think I prefer the trouble that comes with N60 million. The only thing I had to fake was that I was in the house with my wife, every other thing, I was just being myself.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Kellyrae speaks about relationship with Kassia

The video of BBNaija star Kellyrae speaking about his financial troubles before going on the show and his relationship with Kassia got netizens dropping hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

Omowaye.oluwanifemi:

“We love you Kassia and Kellyrae.”

prisvalove:

“My double Kay.”

star_woman.9461:

“My beautiful babies 🥰.”

keeping_up_with_doublekay:

“Their story is a reminder that setbacks are not definitions of failure. DoubleKay is here to stay and they'll keep winning💕.”

denis_e2629:

“My favorite couples ❤️.”

Kasstoria:

“The best to ever do it 🔥.”

simphy3:

“My power couple we love you.”

nelly4real:

“These two bodies in one soul are just the best. I love their story ❤️.”

Lamiphenomenal:

“Those people that attack these two for not having Babies…Smh. I have no words.”

bernicekessgodwin:

“Your names will be on the sand of time always 😍.”

Itsjamiel:

“Attacking someone for not having kids😮😮😮haa.”

Rheedaaa_x:

“Their journey is so beautiful to watch 😍😍❤️.”

Nanavibe23:

“The best of them all. Much love 😍😍.”

nanavibe23:

“We prefer the trouble that comes with 60m😂😂😂 kellyrae 2025🙌.”

martins.veni:

“Why will human ridicule another human Becos of child bearing...Are they God?..people dey talk sha.”

Kellyrae opens up on marriage to Kassia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kellyrae had finally revealed the true nature of his relationship with a co-housemate Kassia.

Kassia was evicted during the eviction show on Sunday night, September 29, and Kellyrae used the opportunity to share the news.

The housemates went wild with excitement while some shared what they thought about Kellyrae and Kassia.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng