Annie Idibia Feels Nostalgic, Shares Throwback Photos as She Prepares for Her 40th Birthday
- Annie Idibia has opened up on how she feels as she is set to celebrate her 40th birthday on November 13th
- She remembered her humble beginnings and how she grew from grass to grace, she also shared some throwback photos of herself
- The mother of two stated how she would like to celebrate her 40th birthday and thanked her fans for being supportive over the years
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Nollywood actress Annie Idibia is beaming with excitement as she shared some throwback photos of herself from childhood to her adult age.
She noted that she would be marking her 40th birthday on November 13, 2024, and she felt nostalgic about her journey despite having a humble background.
The movie star, who is the wife of singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, noted that she has some projects she would like to unveil as she marks a new age. Besides, she would like to focus more on self-love and love herself more.
Blessing CEO visits Pete Edochie’s mansion to interview him, shares reasons: “Wanted the real story”
She added that she would like a quiet but special birthday party, and she thanked all her fans for standing by her all these years.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
See Annie Idibia's post below:
Reactions to Annie Idibia upcoming 40th birthday
Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Annie Idibia's post below:
@ommaccessoriez:
"From that young girl in LCC youth Church to 40....Annie u deserve all d happiness you feel right now."
@_gla_dyz:
"My mom is turning 70 on 13th November. Happy birthday sis."
@naomadagency:
"I don google am o. Google says you are right."
@lifestyle_withmummy_rina:
"Wow mama you will be 40 in 3 days time, yay so soon you don’t look 40 at all, you look young, happy birthday advance my beautiful Africa Queen."
@emekasimeon1222:
"Another Tiwa Savage young and old."
Annie Idibia celebrates 2baba's birthday
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Annie and 2baba Idibia sparked conversations online as the wife celebrated her husband's birthday.
2baba, who will be releasing an album soon, clocked 49 on September 18 and was hugely celebrated.
Taking to IG, his wife shared throwback images of them and wrote nice words to him in the caption.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Enenaite Blessing (Fashion Editor) Blessing Enenaite is a content writer and media enthusiast with over nine years of experience. She holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Business Administration, Delta State University (2014). Previously, she worked with PUNCH Newspapers as a Lifestyle correspondent, News Round The Clock, and Pulse Nigeria. Contact: enenaite.blessing@corp.legit.ng