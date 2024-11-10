Annie Idibia has opened up on how she feels as she is set to celebrate her 40th birthday on November 13th

She remembered her humble beginnings and how she grew from grass to grace, she also shared some throwback photos of herself

The mother of two stated how she would like to celebrate her 40th birthday and thanked her fans for being supportive over the years

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia is beaming with excitement as she shared some throwback photos of herself from childhood to her adult age.

Annie Idibia speaks about what she intends to do on her 40th birthday. Image credit: @annieidibia1

She noted that she would be marking her 40th birthday on November 13, 2024, and she felt nostalgic about her journey despite having a humble background.

The movie star, who is the wife of singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, noted that she has some projects she would like to unveil as she marks a new age. Besides, she would like to focus more on self-love and love herself more.

She added that she would like a quiet but special birthday party, and she thanked all her fans for standing by her all these years.

See Annie Idibia's post below:

Reactions to Annie Idibia upcoming 40th birthday

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Annie Idibia's post below:

@ommaccessoriez:

"From that young girl in LCC youth Church to 40....Annie u deserve all d happiness you feel right now."

@_gla_dyz:

"My mom is turning 70 on 13th November. Happy birthday sis."

@naomadagency:

"I don google am o. Google says you are right."

@lifestyle_withmummy_rina:

"Wow mama you will be 40 in 3 days time, yay so soon you don’t look 40 at all, you look young, happy birthday advance my beautiful Africa Queen."

@emekasimeon1222:

"Another Tiwa Savage young and old."

Annie Idibia celebrates 2baba's birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Annie and 2baba Idibia sparked conversations online as the wife celebrated her husband's birthday.

2baba, who will be releasing an album soon, clocked 49 on September 18 and was hugely celebrated.

Taking to IG, his wife shared throwback images of them and wrote nice words to him in the caption.

