Woli Arole reflected on the time, memories he had with his father's before his passing

He shared that the lifetime of his dad was a significant influence in his life and career

Fans and supporters take to social media to offer condolences to Woli Arole with their kind words

Nigerian actor, Bayegun Oluwatoyin, popularly known as Woli Arole, took to social media to announce the sad news of his father's passing.

In a heartfelt post shared on his social media handle, the comedian-turn-prophet posted the news of his father's demise, expressing his submission to the will of God.

Woli Arole shares demise of his dad. Credit: @OfficialArole

Source: Twitter

Arole's father, Baba Jimmy, was a significant influence in his life and career. The comedian often spoke about his father's impact on his life, and credited him with instilling in him the values of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

He noted that his father was his hero and role model.

He posted:

"It has pleased the LORD to receive my father in glory. It’s in total submission to the will of God to announce the demise of my father, my hero and my role model."

Arole, known for his comedic skits and entertaining content, revealed that he was grateful to have spent his father's last moments with him in joy, prayers, and fun. He ended his post with a touching tribute, saying "Rest well Baba Jimmy."

"Part of the post added, I am happy I spent your last moments with you in joy, prayers and fun. Rest well Baba Jimmy."

The news of Arole's father's passing has hit the Internet with fans and supporters taking to social media to offer their condolences.

Many have praised Arole's strength and courage in sharing the news of his father's passing, and have expressed their support and sympathy during this difficult time.

As news of Baba Jimmy's passing continues to spread, fans and supporters are taking to social media to pay their respects. Some have shared fond memories of Arole's father, and have praised his legacy as a loving and supportive parent.

See the post below:

Netizens pay condolences

Social media users have paid their condolences over the demise of Arole's dad

@dekolaff

"May his soul rest in peace."

@akeba090

My condolences, Arole. May his soul rest in peace."

@real_ebene01

"May your departed soul rest in peace Baba Arole you. Take heart Papi may God grant your family the fortitude to bear this unreplaceable lost"

@dadaIJ_kay

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace!!! I can still remember when he prayed for us in German at Amphi theatre after the success of Laff 2 pass show dat year."

@Damilare__O

Accept my condolences. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

@Adeolu_Bolaji

"It is well. God be with the entire family he left behind. Pls take heart."

@Favour_vessel

"May his soul rest in perfect peace. Accept my condolences. May God comfort you and your family."

Arole shares 2025 predictions

Legit.ng earlier reported that Woli Arole shared some predictions for the year 2025. The warnings was for those living wayward lifestyles.

In an Instagram post on December 29, 2024, he announced that year 2025 will be a year of reckoning for individual involved in illicit relationships.

He said 2025 is not looking good for girls who have sugar daddies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng