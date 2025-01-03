Actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has made a name for herself in the industry and it is unsurprising that she is described as a blockbuster queen

Aside from making interesting movies, she often rocks classy outfits that leave her fans and colleagues impressed

Legit.ng highlights some of the moments that Funke Akindele gave baddies a run for their money in her enticing and cute outfits

Nollywood blockbuster queen Funke Akindele has been trending for weeks for her latest cinema movie Everybody Loves Jenifa. One of the features of her movie promotion is the outfits she rocks as she encourages her fans to turn up for her.

Despite being a 47-year-old mother of two, it does not stop her from wearing apparels that the younger generation often slay in. Akindele loves to look good and she has no limitations with her style.

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the times the thespian looked adorable in short outfits and exposed some skin, which left her fans dazzled.

1. Funke Akindele slays in splendid short dress

The actress wore a classy short dress for the premiere of her movie Everybody Loves Jenifa on December 8, 2024, in Lagos. Speaking about the attire, she said the style was made by Zackstyling Luxury and brought to life by fashion designer Somo by Somo.

Funke looked glamorous as she stormed the event venue with the theme Lagos After Party. Her fans and colleagues were excited for her and they congratulated her for the premiere of her movie.

2. Funke Akindele rocks stunning dress

The hardworking woman attended the birthday of celebrity chef Hilda Bassey, aka Hilda Bassey, in a stunning dresss. Her attire revealed her bosoms and legs as she displayed its different angles in a video.

Fans and colleagues of the actress described her as ever young whose outfits often give the younger generation a run for their money.

3. Funke shines in ravishing red dress

47-year-old Funke Akindele gave baddies a tough time as she slayed in a ravishing red dress that exposed her glowing thighs. She rocked the outfit with a luxurious hair and eye-watering bag which made her the cynosure of eyes.

The film star has proven that hard work pays as she keeps putting in effort to ensure that all her movies in the cinemas are blockbusters. She has regularly got the support of her colleagues and fans too.

4. Funke Akindele gives high school vibe

The movie star wore a white collar shirt and short skirt as she promoted her trending movie Everybody Loves Jenifa. Though she rocked simple black hairstyle, it still looked gorgeous on her.

Her gold neck chain, earrings, and beautiful makeup did justice to her look as she continued to speak about what she does for a living.

5. Funke Akindele wears boots on short skirt

The mother of two slayed in a short black skirt which she wore over net leggings. She complemented her attire with purple boots that were up to her knees. She posed with her younger colleague Folarin Falana, aka Falz, excitedly to take some pictures.

She used a football as part of her props for her photo shoot session. Aside from Falz, other celebs who joined her were Jackie Appiah, Omowunmi Dada, and Layi Wasabi.

Funke Akindele unravels brains behind her outfits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke has been trending for her latest movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa, and her look became a topic of discussion.

In a video, she shared how she felt about the premiere of her movie and opened up about her outfit and accessories.

She revealed the name of her stylist and other people who made her look glamorous for the much-talked-about event.

