Enioluwa Adeoluwa has expresses thought on his church fasting program which begins in few days time.

The announcement of the fasting for 100 days has sparked debate among his followers

Netizens have reacted with mixed opinions, with some advising him to take it serious while others inquired what the fasting entails

Enioluwa Adeoluwa, a popular Nigerian influencer, took to his X handle to express his thoughts on the 100 days of fasting and prayer announced by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The announcement was made during a church service, and Enioluwa was shocked to hear that some people were expecting her to join the fast.

Amused by the idea, he posted:

"They announced 100 days of fasting in church today, and people were asking me if I would join the fast. Like, hope I'll join them to fast for 100 DAYS!!!"

Enioluwa's reaction sparked a mix of comments from his followers, with some laughing at his response and others thinking if he would not take the fast seriously because of being a foodie.

As a social media influencer, Enioluwa has built a large following across various platforms, and his opinions on various topics are often sought after.

Enioluwa's comments have sparked a debate among her followers, with some arguing that fasting is a vital aspect of Christian worship and that Enioluwa should be more committed to her faith.

Others have defended Enioluwa, stating that fasting is a personal decision and that individuals should not be pressured into doing something that they are not comfortable with.

The General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, announced the fasting on Sunday midnight.

He stated that the first 30 days would focus on prayers for the country, and advised people between 70 to 80 years of age to break their fast by 3pm and those above 80 by 12 pm. Adeboye announced that the fasting would begin on January 11 and end on April 21, 2025.

The RCCG's 100-day fasting and prayer program is an annual event that is designed to help believers seek God's face and pray for spiritual growth, healing, and breakthrough.

Participants are encouraged to fast and pray for a period of 100 days, seeking God's guidance and direction.

Netizens reacts to Enioluwa's post

@gunnersgeo

"100 days. What are they fasting for. Even Jesus na 40days he do, are they better than Jesus?."

@MayAkpan

"Are you fasting ? But wait 100 days what again. Make we dey calm down."

@Kayodeflex

"You wey be foodie. Dem want make hunger kee you nii."

@GBekederemo

"I didn't hear the announcement, you sure say they announce 100 days fasting?."

@_debayo

"You can just do 30 days marathon sha."

@AdannaPapaYa

"As if it will change anything."

