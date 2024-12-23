Enioluwa Adeoluwa has shared a heartwarming video of him remaking hit song Odun Nlo Sopin alongside legendary gospel singer Mrs D.A Fasoyin

The video, which has been circulating online, showed Enioluwa alongside a female partner singing before unveiling Mrs Fasoyin

Enioluwa Adeoluwa's video has since stirred reactions from celebrities and fans as it brought back memories for many

As the world commences the festive season, social media influencer and actor Enioluwa Adeoluwa brought back sweet memories as he reenacted one of Nigeria's hit festive songs 'Odun Nlo Sopin' by Mrs. D.A. Fasoyin and CAC Good Women Choir.

Enioluwa, who was recently called out by a singer over alleged debt, showed off his singing skills alongside a female partner in a video he shared via his social media timeline.

Enioluwa Adeoluwa performs with ‘Odun Nlo Sopin’ hit singer Mrs Fasoyin. Credit: enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

He, however, caused a buzz after he unveiled Mrs Fasoyin and her crew as they teamed up with singer 'Odun Nlo Sopin.'

Sharing the video, Enioluwa wrote in a caption,

"45 Years After. we bring back “Odun Lo Sopin” performed by MaMa Fasoyin herself.❤️ Who else can’t wait for tomorrow? or is it just me."

Watch Enioulwa's video featuring Mrs Fasoyin below

Odun Nlo Sopin, a Yoruba gospel song filled with prayers to God for protection towards the end of the year, was recorded and released in 1979 by Mrs D.A. Fasoyin CAC Good Women Choir.

Celebs, fans react to Enioluwa's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Enioluwa's video, read the reactions below:

kanyinpops:

"You’re so phenomenal!!! That spirit of excellence!!!! I love you soooo much."

kie_kie__:

"Compliment of the season."

hanadellecouture:

"I’m yet to see a reason to stop liking Eni 🤩and I honestly don’t want to. This is beautiful, shine on star."

_stephaniex_:

"This little sneak peek really puts butterflies in my belly, can't wait for tomorrow."

house_of_ewalogeempire:

"Shebi una dey see wetin Eni @enioluwaofficial dey do so ?! No body comes close when it comes being productive and doing what must people can’t do."

