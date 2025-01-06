Hypeman God Over Everything, aka GOE, in a trending video, cried out after his friends and colleagues abandoned him

The hypeman recalled how his friends rallied around him after music star Wizkid unexpectedly gifted him the whopping sum of N20 million

God Over Everything's video, which has gone viral, has seen Nigerians criticising him for his reckless spending

Popular hypeman God Over Everything, also known as GOE, whose real name is Adeshina Taiwo, is facing criticisms online over a live video of him lamenting abandonment from friends and colleagues who joined him to spend the moment music star Wizkid gifted him.

Recall that in 2024, God Over Everything made headlines after he received a whopping sum of N20 million as a gift from the Essence crooner after releasing a viral track in his name.

In a TikTok live session, God Over Everything shared how he was abandoned after depleting Wizkid's N20 million gift.

The hypeman also voiced his disappointment with friends and colleagues who were once with him but disappeared after he had nothing him anymore.

Reflecting on the experience, God Over Everything said,

“When Wizkid give me 20 million naira, a lot of people came to me and became my friends. Even some bring their cars to take me out, and we spent the money together. But now that the money has finished, nobody is with me anymore.”

Reactions as GOE laments

Following the hypeman's heartfelt revelation, many netizens in reaction lambasted him for being wreckless as his ordeal became a topic on social media. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; read them below:

MayGistv:

"You are a wise man for spending ₦20 million gallivanting."

It_Chioma:

"Him still dey go pool and do video, money neva finish na."

loveanswersall:

"He wasted 20 instead of making investment that last ooga oo."

bagee3:

"You Dey mad. Why you Dey lie for yourself? I thought he bought a car then. Werey how much be 20M wey you start to dey chop life."

Janezellemusic:

"So he gave you 20 million and you lavished it on enjoyment? There's always a reason some poor people are poor, and it's not village people

NaroSCOPE:

"People are always with their strew to stem oil from your excess oil produced out of the red flowing one in the vein so If you allow them to sensation your fantasy, you will be lead to be vain."

QUEENOFDBLUES1:

"E be like say he be JJC. He should know people only roll with you when they've something to gain from you. At his age, he's just learning this in the hard way."

