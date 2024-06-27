Beautiful Nigerian actress and show host Osas Ighodaro has revealed some interesting facts about her celebrity friends

The versatile mum of one was a guest at Pulse TV and got to answer some questions regarding people in her close circle

She also told us how long it takes her to spend a million naira, which evoked emotional reactions from fans

Nigerian TV host, actress, and model Osas Ighodaro has shared some aspects of her friendship with her fans.

The Rattle Snake actress and mother-of-one gave an insight into her go-to people for different life circumstances. She revealed all these while sitting down in a Pulse TV interview.

Nigerian actress Osas Ighodaro states interesting facts about self.

Source: Instagram

Who comforts Osas on a bad day?

Pulse TV asked Osas who she would seek solace from when she was having a bad day. The celebrity mum shared that music star Wande Coal would be the best person to run to.

On whose closet she would love to raid, she mentioned Toke Makinwa and gave her flowers for having such a great style.

The shocking aspect of her interview was when she revealed that it would only take her seconds to spend 1 million naira.

Watch Osas' interview here:

Recall that Legit.ng had a talk with the screen goddess, during which she shared how she joined Nollywood 12 years ago when she returned to the country and how the journey has been since then.

Nigerians react to Osas' interview

Legit.ng compiled some reactions here:

@dorapanther:

"Oh, so osas has a thing for wande coal."

@obashortlets:

"Person go just seat down fine. Stand up fine. Close eyes still fine."

@soyoufoundhilly:

"Her beauty is blinding."

@_.kalisha__:

"She is so beautiful, sometimes I wonder why men don’t get married to this beautiful celebrities and they have money."

@ab_phylix:

"Finally content that’s not Chivido."

@__r.a.h.m.a.n:

"You spend 1m everyday... calm down naw."

@justinartofficial1:

"True true toke sabi dress."

