Actress Osas Ighodaro has opened up on what captures her heart in men and how she would like her partner to look

In a chat with presenter VJ Adams, the movie star also shared the inner qualities she wishes her man should possess

Osas Ighodaro laughed at intervals as she answered questions from VJ Adams, and her fans shared their thoughts on it

Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, has spoken about the physical features she desires in her partner in a chat with presenter VJ Adams.

Osas Ighodaro reveals the qualities she desires in her man. Image credit: @officialosas

Source: Instagram

The role interpreter said she wished her man to be physically built, good-looking, tall, dark, handsome, and have a beard.

She also desired her man to be God-fearing, kind, and funny although the physical aspects are important. According to the mother of one, the inner qualities of a man mean a lot to her.

When VJ Adams asked her if she would like to share bills equally with her man, he stated if preferred if men handle themselves, which she agreed to.

Her fans complimented her beauty and observed how she laughed heartily while responding to questions from the presenter.

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted to Osas Ighodaro's video

Check out some of the reactions to Osas Ighodaro's interview with VJ Adams below:

@beccaszn:

"She too fine abeg! But sometimes those men with such qualities nor Dey too get sense."

@mercy.mendels:

"It's her laughter for me."

@beauty_bybennie:

"Always tall, dark and handsome. Who are you ladies leaving tall, light skin and handsome for?"

@kurofriday:

"Women and money. See how she was laughing at 50/50."

@callme_asm:

"The 50-50 question is quite absurd. And, emphasis on the man doing his things and not the family doing things as a unit?"

@superflyalvin:

"Who come dey marry short guys?"

Osas Ighodaro slays in classy outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that the fashion industry was in awe as Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro displayed her outfit.

She was at the Time 100 Gala in New York, United States, where she was the cynosure of eyes with her elegant look.

The mother of one rocked a classy blue top and a matching skirt that had a long design behind her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng