Osas Ighodaro has flooded her social media timelines with steamy photos as she marked her birthday

In the birthday photos the Nollywood actress shared, she was seen shirtless as she turned her back to the camera

Osas Ighodaro's birthday photos have stirred reactions on social media X, formerly Twitter, as some netizens called for the arrest of her photographer

Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro has left tongues wagging on social media with the photos she shared to mark her birthday.

The mother of one, who opened up on what captures her heart in men and how she would like her partner to look, turned a new age on Saturday, October 26.

Osas shared different pictures of herself shirtless to celebrate her special day. She had her back turned to the camera while rocking a pair of trousers.

While many of her colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded her page to celebrate with her, social media users on X shared diverse opinions about the actress' photos.

See the photos Osas Ighodaro shared to mark her birthday below:

Reactions on Osas Ighodaro's birthday pics

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

girlonvibes:

"Happy birthday but all these do not really matter."

slik_e:

"Happy birthday... but first, arrest that photographer!!!"

OfficiaEdoOsasB:

"Remove the trouser to make it perfect."

priinnnyy:

"you could’ve posted these while fully clothed or wear something more better?? you’re pushing 40 still acting like these tiktok girls."

bazijoy:

"Happy Birthday Osas. May you impact your generation and generations yet unborn. May you soar like an eagle 🦅. May God grace and mercy speak on your behalf."

joydaniel_:

"Hope sey na female photographer snap this thing sha."

Ein_Motivation:

"Them go don spend like 20hrs take edit this one."

Abraham_Hamabra:

"So you needed to be naked to tell us you getting old?"

Osas Ighodaro slays in classy outfit

Legit.ng previously reported that the fashion industry was in awe as Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro displayed her outfit.

She was at the Time 100 Gala in New York, United States, where she was the cynosure of eyes with her elegant look.

The mother of one rocked a classy blue top and a matching skirt with a long design behind her.

