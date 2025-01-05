Bethel, Cubana Chiefpriest alleged brother, has been trending non-stop amid the ongoing beef between the celebrity barman and Burna Boy

An old video of Bethel sharing more information about his relationship with the socialite has now surfaced online

In the video, Bethel was asked about his relationship with Cubana chief priest as well as his budding music career

Nigerians were eager to learn more about the relationship between Cubana Chifpriest, whose real name is Pascal Okechukuwu and his alleged brother Bethel.

It will be recalled that a video of Bethel Okochukwu surfaced on social media some time ago. In it, he publicly pleaded for help from his older brother, Cubana Cheipriest. The video spread like wildfire on social media, as many wondered why the celebrity barman was hostile towards his alleged brother.

What Bethel said about his alleged brother

In a new development, an old interview video of Bethel has surfaced online. In it, he explained more about his relationship with Cubana Cheifpriest and his music career. According to him, Cubana Cheifpriest is his cousin, as the barman's father is his uncle.

He stated that they are close to an extent and have each other's numbers. The budding musician also noted that he usually travels to Owerri to celebrate Cubana CP's birthdays with him.

When asked what response he gets whenever he asks for help, he recounted that Cubana Chiefpriest is a man of few words and only tells him 'okay'. However, he sometimes has to wait for as long as six months without his response, which forces him to release his music rather than keep waiting.

Why Bethel doesn't meet anyone else for help

Additionally, he stated that anybody else that he goes to meet for help ends up referring him back to his 'brother' for help. In his words, they say, "Go and meet your brother; he is rich".

Bethel's old video gave more insight into their relationship and cleared the confusion among netizens for so long.

Bethel's interview spurs mixed reactions online

Cubana CP's alleged bro replies VDM

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the alleged younger brother of a celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, has responded to social media activist VDM.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM made a video addressing Bethel and calling him entitled, which sparked reactions online.

In another video, Bethel replied to VDM and shared more information about his situation, adding that he is not entitled or lazy.

