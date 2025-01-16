Kizz Daniel has shared his first video of the year as he returned with his wife after taking a break away from social media

The music star also teased a new song as his wife in her now usual manner happily displayed her dance moves

Kizz Daniel's video with his wife and the new song has since spurred mixed comments, with fans dropping diverse opinions

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniels, has shared his first video for the year 2025.

Kizz Daniel, who was away from social media on Thursday, January 16, 2024, returned with his first single of the year, Big Gurl Magic.

The singer was seen with his wife, Mrs Mjay Anidugbe, in the studio as he previewed his new song.

Kizz Daniel's wife was seen displaying her moves as she grooved to the new song.

In a caption of the video, Kizz Daniel wrote,

"Year just Dey start …. BIG GULR MAGIC.”

Watch video as Kizz Daniel teases new song with wife:

In related news, Kizz Daniel, known for using his beautiful wife Mjay to promote his songs, was called out by a faceless blogger last year who accused him of domestic violence, leading to speculations after he took his wife's picture off his Instagram page.

However, since then Kizz Daniel has resumed promotional clips with his wife, Mjay, whenever he plans to drop new songs

Reactions trail Kizz Daniel's new video

While the Fly Boy Inc. boss and his wife captured the attention of many with their loved-up video, some netizens chose to criticise Kizz Daniel, accusing him of repeating the same beats. Others, however, gushed about his wife.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

wizkid_blogger_:

"Always repeating beats and rhymes Make his fans no come for me oo."

iam_yemma:

"Tired of listening to this dude. Give us new stuffs not things for kids al."

judithnneji:

"I absolutely love seeing you two together! Your videos always put a big smile on my face. May God continue to bless and keep you both, along with your beautiful kids. Wishing your union endless love and strength. You’re such an inspiring couple."

dr_okpos:

"Bros shift small,na ur wife we wan see love u both."

t_momoh:

"I tell my padi make e dance with my baby, e say orobo lo gbė. No be body I find in a lady noo, werey ma leleyi. As long as sey my become no be kanayo, oblee lele. Anytime I go show my baby up, Osadebe."

kingnorth_1:

"I keep saying this,this guy is the best musician out of this continent.No one can tell me any different. Hit after hit,like its a walk in the park."

ixolim__:

"Once again e no go better for Gistlover ati fans eee."

Cleric drags people jumping on Kizz's song

In other news via Legit.ng, a Muslim cleric expressed displeasure with the way Muslims were joining Kizz Daniel's Marhaba challenge.

The cleric said that Kizz Daniel's wife would not go unclad, but the ladies joining the video wore undergarments to do it.

He dragged them to filth and called those joining the challenge different names in the recording.

