Music lovers of Mohbad took to social media to pay tribute to Mohbad's memory who died in September 2022.

They remembered his life, music, and accomplishments, and also reflected on how much they'd missed him

Since his demise, his music has continues to inspire and influence a new generation of musicians

Today, January 3rd, 2024, marks the 2nd posthumous birthday of Mohbad, a talented Nigerian singer and songwriter who died on September 12, 2022.

Mohbad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, was a rising star in the Nigerian music scene before his passing.

Music enthusiasts, fans remember Mohbad on 2nd posthumous birthday. Credits: @iammohbad @imolenization1

Source: Instagram

He was known for his unique voice, energetic performances, and hit songs like Feel Good and KPK (Ko Por Ke).

His music was a fusion of Afrobeats, hip-hop, and street pop, which resonated with fans across the country.

The singer was formerly signed to Marlian Records, a label founded by Naira Marley.

Before his death, he established his own lable named "Imolenisation". His collaborations with other artists, such as Naira Marley and Lil Kesh, were also well-received by fans.

On his 2nd posthumous birthday, fans and fellow artists took to social media where they shared photos and videos of the singer, as well as his music, and celebrated his life and legacy as tribute to Mohbad's memory.

Some also called for justice and accountability in the circumstances surrounding his death, which is still being investigated. They reflected on the impact he had on those around him and the music industry as a whole.

Netizens celebrate Mohbad

Legit.ng compiled some reactions

@mightykoli

"On this 2nd posthumous birthday, we remember you as a talented artist, a passionate performer, and a shining star who left us too soon."

@Folagreatness00r

"His music and legacy will continue to be celebrated, and his memory will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Mohbad. Your music lives on."

@Adeolaanjola_

"If there's next life please come back Mohbad."

@itzabas01

"Mohbad we miss you."

@nasty_swayyy

"Remembered when I hosted you guys at my uni in akungba, you were a real G. Love always man."

@anikechanter

"Continue Rest In Peace OBA IMOLE."

@prettybecca02

"Still no justice. what a country."

@mimigram_

"Happy posthumous birthday legend. You are greatly missed."

@iammarlianlekan

"Mgl imole Keep resting legend."

@ijeo.maebu

"Biggest moh happy birthday. iba Liam Oladimeji."

@akinwumiabiodunomowumi

"Keep resting General."

@latestupdates1_

"Rest on."

@rhude_honeybell

"MGL moh."

@heiskorex200

"Keep staying strong em suppose chop ham this year."

@oluwa_moore19

"Keep resting In Peace Ilerioluwa."

@imole_rhymes

"Happy birthday Imole. Rest well my brother."

