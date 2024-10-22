Entrepreneur Chioma Goodhair had some fun moments with the late singer Mohbad's son Liam and Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla

According to Chioma, Liam looks a lot like his late father and genes do not lie, however, she said the little boy also resembles his mother

Liam was in a playful mood and was spurred by Chioma and Priscilla to dance in the video which got several reactions online

Hair entrepreneur, Chioma Ikokwu, aka Chioma Goodhair, has shared a video of herself and Priscilla Ojo hanging out with Liam, the son of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Mohbad's son spends some fun moments with Priscy Ojo and Chioma Goodhair. Image credit: @chiomagoodhair, @iamohbad

She observed that the boy looked a lot like his father and mother. The fashionista also shared how strong Mohbad's genes were and she prayed that he would continue to rest in peace.

Priscilla carried Liam on her thighs as she conversed with Chioma. The one-year-old boy was excited after Priscilla allowed him to stand, and he decided to show off some of his dance moves.

Chioma and Priscilla hyped Liam as he continued to jump and dance. The video captured the hearts of netizens. While some people admitted that the child looks like his late father, others said the child resembled his mother.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Chioma's video on Mohbad's son

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Chioma Goodhair's video with Liam and Priscilla Ojo below:

@bellezaleemah:

"This boy looks like his mom and not his dad honestly."

@okm_herbal:

"His semblance with his dad keeps coming out day by day, you are loved son."

@estherigbavboa:

"Wait did he just pack."

@ogomimi22:

"He looks like Moh in everything even the way he opens mouth is the same way Mohbad opens mouth. May God continue to rest his soul."

@adaebony333:

"Person wey wear diapers dey do swag. Cutie Cutie."

@opeyemimaryamummu:

"The truth is that he looks like Wunmi but that doesn't mean he's not Mohbad's son."

Mohbad's son meets with Priscy Ojo

Earlier, Mohbad's one-year-old son Liam Aloba had one of the best moments in actress Iyabo Ojo's mansion.

Some pictures went viral, showing Liam in the company of the movie star's daughter, Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian lover.

Priscilla and her Tanzanian boyfriend trended online over the weekend following the manner in which he was welcomed into Nigeria.

