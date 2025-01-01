Like Wizkid, Burna Boy was another artistes who performed at the Greater Lagos Count Down to usher in 2025

However, Burna Boy's performance didn't end the way he and his fans expected as the Grammy award winner angrily left the stage

A viral video from the Greater Lagos Count Down showed what transpired that made Burna Boy exit the stage

Nigerian international act Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, was one of the music stars who graced the stage at the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square for the Greater Lagos Count Down.

Burna Boy was among the artists selected to perform at the event, alongside Wizkid and Olamide.

Burma Boy exits stage at Lagos show. Credit: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy leaves stage angrily

A video during Burna Boy's performance captured the moment he walked off the stage after an overzealous fan managed to breach security and reach the artist.

The viral video showed the fan rushing towards the Bundle By Bundle crooner, prompting the security team to intervene.

As fun seekers waited for Burna Boy's next song, the DJ began to play one of the singer's hit tracks, “Last Last.”

But Burna Boy showed he was unwilling to continue performing by gesturing to the DJ to cut off the music.

Watch viral video as Burna Boy exits stage at Greater Lagos Count Down concert

People react as Burna Boy leaves stage

Read some of the comments that trailed the video below:

taiwo_ilupeju_:

"Do your things don't let them let you down burna we love you."

damsmart7:

"Baba do refund oo?"

frankisaiah85:

"E reach to leave stage? He looks tired already sha."

kennypaul4life

"This one thinks he is God."

valentinofelix52:

"The DJ bad las las everybody wen go the show shop breakfast."

mc_ichie:

"Na the fan I blame.. If say he do eyes like he no see am.. He for no leave stage

ogarbaa:

"Oga if you don tire, just talk this one no reach to leave stage na."

Shallipopi gifts Burna BOy iPhone

Legit.ng previously reported that Shallipopi gave ODG an iPhone.

Burna Boy, who appreciated the gift, flaunted it online.

"Shallipopi take from Wizkid to give Burna d boy na scam," a netizen claimed.

