Video of Burna Boy’s Lagos Massive Mansion With Cinema, Vinyl Room, Sunken Lounge, Others Resurfaces
- Hours after Burna Boy called out his colleague about being dishonest about owning properties and luxury items, a video of the Grammy Award winner's Lagos mansion emerged online
- Burna Boy, in a video, gave fans a tour of his mansion, which included a studio, cinema, among others
- The Bundle By Bundle singer also showed his favourite spot in his mansion as the video spurred comments online
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Nigerian music star Damini Ogulu Burna Boy has continued to trend hours after he addressed claims surrounding a Banana Island mansion of an unnamed colleague.
Burna Boy alleged that the colleague rented the mansion while claiming to the public that it was an outright purchase.
Amid the uproar the Grammy award singer's post caused online, a video of his Lagos mansion was shared online.
Burna Boy gives a tour of his mansion
The singer's mansion included a private cinema, studio, his primary bedroom suite, a giant-sized swimming pool, sunken lounge, large garden, plaques, gym, vinyl room and several lounges.
Davido's fans clap back as Burna Boy throws subtle shades, addresses critics who compare him to Fela
Burna Boy disclosed that the vinyl room, which contained ecords gifted to him by his grandfather, as well as a record player and some family photos, was his favourite spot as it was where he got his motivation and connection to reality.
Watch video as Burna Boy gives a tour of his mansion:
In related news, Chloe Bailey shared pictures of her at Burna Boy's mansion during her visit to Lagos.
Reactions trail Burna Boy's video
Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:
DenisTlhabi:
"Beautiful outside but inside there is lot going on."
Yab_Them:
"No be davido wey no get house."
MJ_Mahlaela:
"When money fails to meet taste
numberonefan:
"So he get find house like this come Dey monitor other people own Nawa o."
iamtopboy_:
"ODG no dey fake him things since day 1."
Gunna chills at Burna Boy's mansion
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the American star was also spotted at Burna Boy's house during his stay in Lagos.
In the viral video, Burna Boy also showed Gunna his expensive cars.
Gunna, on seeing the singer's cars, was too dazed to express himself.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng