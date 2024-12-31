Hours after Burna Boy called out his colleague about being dishonest about owning properties and luxury items, a video of the Grammy Award winner's Lagos mansion emerged online

Burna Boy, in a video, gave fans a tour of his mansion, which included a studio, cinema, among others

The Bundle By Bundle singer also showed his favourite spot in his mansion as the video spurred comments online

Nigerian music star Damini Ogulu Burna Boy has continued to trend hours after he addressed claims surrounding a Banana Island mansion of an unnamed colleague.

Burna Boy alleged that the colleague rented the mansion while claiming to the public that it was an outright purchase.

Burna Boy reveals his vinyl room is his favourite spot. Credit: burnaboygram

Amid the uproar the Grammy award singer's post caused online, a video of his Lagos mansion was shared online.

Burna Boy gives a tour of his mansion

The singer's mansion included a private cinema, studio, his primary bedroom suite, a giant-sized swimming pool, sunken lounge, large garden, plaques, gym, vinyl room and several lounges.

Burna Boy disclosed that the vinyl room, which contained ecords gifted to him by his grandfather, as well as a record player and some family photos, was his favourite spot as it was where he got his motivation and connection to reality.

Watch video as Burna Boy gives a tour of his mansion:

In related news, Chloe Bailey shared pictures of her at Burna Boy's mansion during her visit to Lagos.

Reactions trail Burna Boy's video

Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

DenisTlhabi:

"Beautiful outside but inside there is lot going on."

Yab_Them:

"No be davido wey no get house."

MJ_Mahlaela:

"When money fails to meet taste

numberonefan:

"So he get find house like this come Dey monitor other people own Nawa o."

iamtopboy_:

"ODG no dey fake him things since day 1."

Gunna chills at Burna Boy's mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the American star was also spotted at Burna Boy's house during his stay in Lagos.

In the viral video, Burna Boy also showed Gunna his expensive cars.

Gunna, on seeing the singer's cars, was too dazed to express himself.

