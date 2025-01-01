Videos from Wizkid's performance at the Greater Lagos Count Down to usher in 2025 have emerged

The Nigerian Star Boy showed his spiritual side as he prayed for his fun seekers at the event as they kickstarted 2025

In another video, Wizkid announced his relocation to Nigeria, stirring reactions from his fanbase

Lagos, Nigeria, was the centre of attention on December 31, 2024, as the city joined the rest of the world to usher in 2025 in grand style, bringing together some of Nigeria's biggest stars, including Ayo Balogun Wizkid.

Recall that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had released a list of artists to perform at the Greater Lagos Count Down, with the likes of Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Olamide, among others, performing.

Wizkid prays in Yoruba at Lagos show. Credit: wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

DMW label boss Davido, however, didn't make the list of performers, stirring up speculations among his fans as to why he was excluded.

Wizkid at Greater Lagos Count Down

Videos of Wizkid at the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, left their fans in awe as he gave energetic performances to usher in the New Year.

Wizkid, however, went beyond thrilling his fans with some of his hit songs and showed his spiritual side.

Wizkid was spotted in a video praying for his fans in the Yoruba language as they commenced 2025.

Wizkid announces return to Nigeria

During his performance, the music star also caused a buzz after stating he was back in Nigeria.

While he didn't share details, Wizkid's comment sparked speculation on whether he meant he had relocated back to the country in what is termed 'reverse Japa' or 'Japada' in local parlance.

Some netizens also expressed doubt on Wizkid's relocating to Nigeria.

Watch clips of Wizkid at Greater Lagos Count Down below:

Reactions as Wizkid announces relocation to Nigeria

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

pyper_baddie:

"Make una no suprise if e jaapa tomorrow morning ooo."

9jastats:

"Baba is back home 🇳🇬."

unusual_jisorlar:

"Olori oko ti de seh! Ki gbogo eku ile ko pa Lolo."

accessoriesbybeam:

"Person wey go soon run comot leave us."

olatunjiidowu1995:

"Baba wey go run go London tomorrow."

tee_mighty001:

"Davido go dey regret why him be nigerian cause wizkid just dey give am nightmare."

Ruger showers accolades on Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Toma Toma crooner praised Wizkid in his end-of-the-year message.

Ruger said it was difficult to do anything alone after he left the Jonzing world label.

He also noted that things positively turned around for him after Wizkid shared his long for his song "Make Way."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng