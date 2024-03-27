Carter Efe is trying all he can to prove his innocence after he was called out by Young Duu over their son, 'Oyinmo'

Young Duu had said that the skit maker only gave him N500k for his effort in the song as he made more allegations against Carter Efe

In the video, Carer Efe went to the beach to curse Young Duu as he listed all the things he spent money on

Popular skit maker, Odahohwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe has cried out after he was accused by his artist, Young Duu of ripping him off their collaboration.

Legit.ng had reported that Young Duu had called out Carter Efe and accused him of cheating him of the proceeds of their song, 'Oyinmo'.

In the clip, Carter Efe went to the beach and jumped into it while crying. He claimed that Young Duu wanted to spoil his name.

He rained curses on himself and the young singer.

Carter Efe curses Young Duu. Photo credit @carterefe/@official_young_duu

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe shares how he spent money

In the viral clip, Carter Efe explained that he gave some online people who did a challenge for the song N1million. He also spent close to N8 million to produce the song.

Carter Efe claimed that he was the one who bought clothes for Young Duu.

Recall that Carter Efe and Young Duu had teamed up to taunt Portable after Young Duu left his record label in a controversial way.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted after Carter Efe's video went viral. Here are some of the comments below:

@Teesaids:

"All I see here is Carter Efe filming a skit. We’ve seen people fake their death to chase clout n trend so going to the lagoon or river to lay curse on Young Duu is not shocking. When Young Duu left Portable you invited him & promoted him just do same to resolve your differences."

@wizkidfc_:

"This one dey swear for himself. Mami water go edit your swear stamp all the swear you pay for yourself. hypocrite."

@Gozman_1:

"Ask israel how far oo. no be by cursing shey e go work??"

@big_sam8ty:

"Make the water just rise swallow am, as e dey happen for film."

@Mrlekan213:

"Portable go done laugh tire. I know say the werey go still talk."

@TenmanNoble1:

"This guy No know say we de 2024."

@adejoju_Ayofe:

"I know say parent no fit disown pikin cos of online fooling, but shey this guy get babe?"

@Emmanuelnnorom:

"I'm still wondering why you chose this particular video of Carter Efe."

@Sirjonesemc:

"But make una mind how una dey accuse people o, this thing dey pain am o, only if this is not an act because in life you no fit trust anybody o. Well make una just settle the matter."

@Titofresh260:

"Portable do pass like dis."

Carter Efe replies Young Duu

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Carter Efe had slammed Young Duu for calling him out.

He said that he had done nothing but help Young Duu with his career after he had a problem with his former record label boss, Portable.

Carter Efe said that God would judge the young singer.

Source: Legit.ng