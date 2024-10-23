Carter Efe Brutally Dragged Online After Sharing Desire To Meet Wizkid: "Make Spit Full Him face?"
- Cater Efe, a Nigerian skit maker and singer, has suffered several backlash after he shared a tweet online
- The singer, who is a die-hard fan of Afrobeat star Wizkid, posted about his wish to see and express love to the leader of the FC gang
- However, his tweet was met with many negative comments by users of the microblogging platform X, who had a lot to say
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Nigerians did not let Carter Efe hear the last of his recent social media posts. The father-of-one who has never hidden his love for Ayodeji 'Wizkid' Balogun is at it again.
After releasing a song in his name some years which unfortunately failed to get the recognition he desired from Wizkid, Carter Efe has still not relented on his effort.
In a new development, the popular skit maker went on Elon Musk's bird app, Twitter, to share his number one heart desire. As stated by Efe, he would love to meet Wizkid and express his love for him, even if it's for a limited time.
In his words:
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
"Make Wizkid just give me 10 mins of him time make I explain the love way I get for am."
See the tweet below:
See what fans had to say about the tweet
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@lil_maamiiii:
"Make spitt full him face?? Pity the guy small."
@UTDSeeeker:
"I swear, sha use nose mask make you no use spit finish Machala."
@iAmmiira_:
"No go find bucket wey you go pour spit😏."
@AgbawoGracious:
"If na David he for give you sha. But wizkid may not notice you till Jesus comes 😞😞."
@Alexandaaahh:
"You sure sey you no be gaybriel?"
@oc_he_:
"You express the love through music he no still send your papa na."
Backlash trails Carter Efe’s wish for people
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Carter Efe's comment on Wizkid's post about his song IDK featuring Zlatan Ibile went viral.
The skit maker, who expressed his admiration for Wizkid, also cursed those who don't love the singer.
Carter Efe's comment didn't go down well with netizens as many dragged him, calling him names.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng