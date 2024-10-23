Cater Efe, a Nigerian skit maker and singer, has suffered several backlash after he shared a tweet online

The singer, who is a die-hard fan of Afrobeat star Wizkid, posted about his wish to see and express love to the leader of the FC gang

However, his tweet was met with many negative comments by users of the microblogging platform X, who had a lot to say

Nigerians did not let Carter Efe hear the last of his recent social media posts. The father-of-one who has never hidden his love for Ayodeji 'Wizkid' Balogun is at it again.

After releasing a song in his name some years which unfortunately failed to get the recognition he desired from Wizkid, Carter Efe has still not relented on his effort.

Carter Efe dragged over a tweet about Wizkid. Credit: @wizkidayo, @carterefe

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the popular skit maker went on Elon Musk's bird app, Twitter, to share his number one heart desire. As stated by Efe, he would love to meet Wizkid and express his love for him, even if it's for a limited time.

In his words:

"Make Wizkid just give me 10 mins of him time make I explain the love way I get for am."

See the tweet below:

See what fans had to say about the tweet

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@lil_maamiiii:

"Make spitt full him face?? Pity the guy small."

@UTDSeeeker:

"I swear, sha use nose mask make you no use spit finish Machala."

@iAmmiira_:

"No go find bucket wey you go pour spit😏."

@AgbawoGracious:

"If na David he for give you sha. But wizkid may not notice you till Jesus comes 😞😞."

@Alexandaaahh:

"You sure sey you no be gaybriel?"

@oc_he_:

"You express the love through music he no still send your papa na."

Backlash trails Carter Efe’s wish for people

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Carter Efe's comment on Wizkid's post about his song IDK featuring Zlatan Ibile went viral.

The skit maker, who expressed his admiration for Wizkid, also cursed those who don't love the singer.

Carter Efe's comment didn't go down well with netizens as many dragged him, calling him names.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng