Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has taken to social media to celebrate her new movie’s latest milestone

On her Instagram page, the movie star shut down claims of competing with her colleague as she shared Alakada Bad and Boujee’s latest achievement

Toyin Abraham’s movie’s new feat and her reaction to the competition claims got people talking

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham is back in the news over the success of her newly released movie, Alakada Bad and Boujee.

Just recently, the filmmaker took to her official Instagram page to announce that her film is now the second highest-grossing Nollywood film of the weekend.

According to Toyin Abraham, Alakada Bad and Boujee recently made N205 million in movie ticket sales, which is 95.4% of what she made on her movie last year in the same time period.

In the post’s caption, the actress shut down claims of her competing with her colleagues by saying that it has always been her goal to beat her own record. She also acknowledged her critics, stating that God has continued to show up for her.

In her words:

“I have always said that beating my own record is the goal, and by God’s help, I have been able to achieve it.

As of 10 days last year, I sold ₦105 million, but this year, we have sold ₦205 million as of yesterday. That is 95.24%. This is God. This is growth. This is also love from fans and cinema attendants.

Many people have tried to put down this work, but God, in His infinite mercy, has continued to show Himself as God.”

See Toyin Abraham’s post below:

Reactions as Toyin Abraham celebrates movie milestone

Toyin Abraham’s announcement about her Alakada Bad and Boujee’s recent achievement as she shut down competition rumours spurred many reactions from netizens.

Read some of their comments below:

Toyin Abraham warns against movie piracy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham cried out on social media after someone was caught recording her Alakada Bad and Boujee movie in the cinema.

Recall that Toyin Abraham was one of the filmmakers who released new movies in December 2024 ahead of the festive season for fans to troop out to watch in cinemas. However, it hasn’t been a rosy experience for her.

Just recently, the mum of one took to her Instagram page to share a clip where she recounted how the person they caught at the cinema had recorded about one hour and 16 minutes of her newly released film.

