Femi Adebayo took to his Instagram handle to express his gratitude to Almighty Allah for another year of life

The actor was filled with thanksgiving for the growth and expansion recorded in his life and career

Adebayo's fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry took to social media to wish him a happy birthday

Renowned Nigerian actor Femi Adebayo is in the euphoria of his birthday celebration today, December 31, 2024.

Femi felt grateful for the love and support he had received over the years.

Femi Adebayo celebrates birthday with thanksgiving. Credit: @FemiAdebayosalami

Source: Instagram

He took a moment on his Instagram handle to reflect on his life, thinking about the journey that had brought him to where he was today.

From his early days as a young actor in the Nigerian film industry to becoming a household name, Femi had worked hard to achieve his dreams.

The Seven Doors movie producer took to his Instagram handle to express his gratitude to Almighty Allah. He posted a heartfelt message.

He posted, "Alhamdulilah... All thanks to Almighty Allah SWT. for a new year of grace, growth and gratitude."

The post was met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from his followers. Fans praised him for being a role model and using his platform to spread positivity and gratitude.

Femi's colleagues in the entertainment industry also took to their social media handles to wish him a happy birthday, sharing fond memories and testimonials of his kindness and professionalism.

See the post below:

Social media users celebrate Adebayo's birthday

@faithiawilliams

"Happy birthday mr seven doors."

@aliu_gafar

"Alhamdulilahi Alhamdulilahi Alhamdulilahi."

@aishalawal1

"IDAN NLA Happy birthday sir."

@kie_kie_

"Egbon'e!!! IDAM MI! Happy birthday sir. Love always."

@omobasanjay1

"Happy birthday to my powerful mayor,as the whole world celebrate you today sir,so shall we celebrate you for good inshall Allah."

@olayinkasolomon01

"Happy birthday my daddy.... Wishing you long life in good health and plenty of wealth Amin love you always."

@kevinikeduba

"Happy Birthday Bro."

Actress celebrates Adebayo's movie

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Wunmi Toriola praised Adebayo on the release of the movie Seven Doors.

She described him as an enigma and professional.

She posted, "MCM Shoutout to an incredible actor and an amazing person. THE ENIGMA called Femi Adebayo! My MCM of the week is Bodaa Femi @femiadebayosalami who played the role of OBA ADEDUNJOYE (ONILARA OF ILARA) in his directorial debut film SEVEN DOORS"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng