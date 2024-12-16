Nollywood Actress Wunmi Toriola has praised her colleague Femi Adebayo's role in the release of his film 'Seven Doors', describing him as an enigma

She commended Adebayo's versatility as an actor who nailed his Role as a King in the Netflix movie

The actress gave a glowing review of the Seven Doors movie, praising its visual effects, makeup, cinematography, and storytelling

Nollywood actress, Wunmi Toriola, has hailed her colleague in the movie industry, Femi Adebayo, on the production of his recent movie “Seven Doors”.

Wunmi took to her Instagram handle on Monday to shower praises on Adebayo, describing him as an enigma.

In the post, Wunmi shared Adebayo’s image with the caption "Man Crush Monday" (MCM).

She said

#MCM Shoutout to an incredible actor and an amazing person. THE ENIGMA called Femi Adebayo! My MCM of the week is Bodaa Femi @femiadebayosalami who played the role of OBA ADEDUNJOYE (ONILARA OF ILARA) in his directorial debut film SEVEN DOORS

The actress added that Adebayo mesmerises his other colleagues with his gift, stating that his talent lights up the screen and inspires other moviemakers

She stated

Serving us fashion, style and dazzling looks. You nailed your role in Seven Doors as a king and that was a beautiful performance. You’re truly a king. You’ve displayed your versatility as an actor. After numerous back-to-back hits, @femiadebayosalami released JAGUNJAGUN. We all thought we’ve seen it all with several awards and nominations.

@femiadebayosalami is the rave of the moment as we cannot stop pouring encomiums celebrating him for making a great movie in a time where QUALITY MOVIE is being questioned.

Giving her review of the Seven Doors movie, Wunmi said every scene is an immersive experience.

Should we talk about the breathtaking visual effects, the makeup, the cinematography, the story. Everything screams, excellent! Thank you for setting a remarkable standard. We got every taste of a complete movie! It is an evidence of total dedication, hardwork and consistency. Lastly, I am proud to be part of this amazing project. Thank you for bringing me onboard.

