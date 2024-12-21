Femi Adebayo's newly released movie Seven Doors on Netflix has continued to make waves days after it was released

Amid the positive reviews Femi Adebayo has received about Seven Doors, a netizen shared a video of the error he spotted while watching the movie

Several Nigerians, however, threw their weight behind Femi Adebayo despite the errors as they berated the netizen

A netizen has shared a short clip showing the error that was spotted while watching Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo's newly released movie Seven Doors.

The video showed a scene from the movie in which beads were spotted on Femi Adebayo's ankle, who played the role of a king.

However, in the same scene, a clip showed the moment beads were no longer seen on the actor's ankle.

A caption on the video read, "Where is the leg bead?"

The video comes amid the positive reviews that have trailed Seven Doors, including a comment from Femi Adebayo's colleague, Wunmi Toriola, who applauded the actor.

Fans defend Femi Adebayo

Despite the highlighted errors, many Nigerians continue to give positive reviews about Seven Doors. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

pleasuresbyjuicy:

"Bead or no bead this movie ate."

officialdejialaran:

"E sha kan ya werey sha, out of the sense wey dey the movie na bead u dey find up and down awon oponu… we learn so much in the movie period."

humansiri_:

"What if he don remove am before e get to the main Sitting room ? Can you people stop looking for what’s not lost huh ? Which one una papa don do before."

pab_bernard:

"Person wey commot wrapper no go commot bead?"

morenikeji_236:

"You can never be perfect but the movie is very interesting."

ceo_lolas_clothing_empire:

"It's the continuity fault not the actor's fault tho."

Seven Doors' Esusu shares video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that one of the main cast in Seven Doors, Esusu, acted by Aliu Gafar, shared a clip from the movie set.

Gafar posted a video showing the rigorous process he underwent for his cast, including how the make-up artiste worked on one of his eyes.

A clip showed how what appeared to be a contact lens was placed in one of his eyes.

