A Nigerian woman reacted in an emotional way after her pet dog died, leaving her highly heartbroken

The woman was seen in a trending video weeping profusely and mourning the loss of the pet dog

Her children were there to console her on the loss and told her to stop crying, but she paid them no attention

A Nigerian woman lost her pet dog, and the development broke her heart greatly.

In a video trending on social media, the woman wept bitterly after the dog died.

The video posted by @queenpepie shows the woman sitting on the floor as she wept and mourned the pet. She even refused to eat. When she was given some slices of bread, she rejected the food.

Her children were around and tried different ways to console her, but she refused to stop crying.

The caption on the video read:

"My mum lost her ekuke. We don beg her tire."

Reactions as woman weeps after her dog died

@Champion Sound said:

"Only pet lovers will understand how she's feeling."

@Annabella said:

"Please you people should buy her another one, she’s just a baby."

@One20 said:

"That Ekuke dey behave well pass all of una."

@Pearl09 said:

"Belike mummy na Lastborn o."

@Ms_sylviaa said:

"The day I lost my dog I cried from the vet till I got home. I couldn't stop. Friends came in for condolence."

@CHICHI said:

"You guys don't know the pain of losing a pet."

@Onyinyeprecious said:

"Ekuke pls wake up."

@queen jennies said:

"Even if you buy her another ekuke, it will never replace that ekuke that die."

@Jane said:

"My mom's dog got sick and she started crying that her dog should not die. he even used anointing oil bless am."

@Toleadtwo said:

"When you remember our mothers are also someone's daughter with lots of wishes and unfulfilled dreams."

