BBNaija star Dorathy Bachor has joined the trending drama between IJGBs and Lagos babes after Madam Joyce’s complaints

UK-based podcaster Madam Joyce called out Lagos babes for not responding to her greeting in gatherings

Dorathy Bachor’s response to the media personality went viral and raised some reactions from netizens

BBNaija star Dorathy Bachor has spoken up amid the I Just Got Back (IJGB) and Lagos babes drama following Madam Joyce’s online rant.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that UK-based Nigerian media personality Joyce-Anne Deji, aka Madam Joyce, posted a video in which she complained about Lagos babes not responding to her greeting in public as if she wanted to steal their man. She also described herself as a high-profile babe.

Fans react as BBNaija's Dorathy replies Madam Joyce. Photos: @madamjoyce1, @thedorathybachor

Source: Instagram

Madam Joyce’s video sparked an uproar online, with netizens dropping their hot takes, including Dorathy Bachor.

The BBNaija star took to her X page to shade the UK personality. According to the reality star, Madam Joyce’s Detty December is a regular lifestyle for Lagos babes.

She added that Nigerians do not make such noise when they go abroad for summer. In her words:

“Your Detty December is our every day lifestyle #stoptripping.

“You don’t hear us make noise when we travel for summer. Yen yen yen.”

See her tweets below:

Reactions as BBNaija’s Dorathy shades Madam Joyce

Dorathy Bachor’s reaction to the trending IJGB and Lagos babes drama after Madam Joyce’s rant drew people’s attention, and they dropped hot takes.

Read their comments below:

Judith said Madam Joyce wanted to be worshipped in Lagos:

Billy said it’s gutter behaviour not to respond to someone’s greeting:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Teematuredfashion:

“Why would someone say HI to you and you ignore them.. what in the name of inferiority complex is that ? You people are comparing bad manners with being confident 🙄.”

__pearl.xx:

“But for real detty December is like normal weekend in Lagos o.”

ijeoma.nt:

“I stand with my laygurrss baddiess😂😂.”

Chef_dulcet:

“In Nigeria we no sabi wetin be high profile 🤣are you a celebrity or not??🤣🤣🤣.”

_ec_stores:

“I no Dey put mouth for this kind talk 😪 Obleee delayed is not Obleee denied.”

timsleyd_:

“I like the fact now everyone know nobody send anybody papa 😂😂😂😂 if you like come from the moon !!!! Stop tripping.”

Aleezahsskincare:

“War of the baddies I guess 😆.”

iam_zaiiii:

“Werey say high profile 😂😂😂 go outside and see the ride those girls pulled up with 😆.”

mimiebeautyhub:

“Dora finally said it😂😂.”

Daraluxehair:

“It’s how y’all are normalizing this gutter behavior. How can someone walk into a room full of people and says “hi” to everyone and you think it’s best to ignore them? It’s giving inferiority complex .. Doesn’t matter if her detty December is your everyday life 🤦‍♀️.”

Ada.obii:

“Baddies at war.”

moye.ae:

“High profile ??? Girl take several seats 😂😂.”

Melanin_ruth_:

“Is the high profile in the room with us?”

Babygirloflagos23:

How come ijgb boys and lagos boys aren’t fighting? 🤣.”

domingo_loso:

“These IJGB peeps no know say na normal lifestyle for 9ja, festive period or not 😅.”

Pweedyjoyy_:

“They thought Nigerian girls were going to be all over them when they arrived. This is 2024 plus Nigerian girls are doing very well.”

Isreal Adesanya drags Lagos girls

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian-New Zealand professional mixed martial artist, Isreal Adesanya, had a lot to say about Lagos babes.

According to him, Lagos babes were doing unnecessary "shakara." Israel maintained that he was aware most of them were into 'hookups' yet were forming to be saints.

He advised ladies to smile more and be nice. Many Nigerina ladies found his comment rather derogatory, as they wondered what could have warranted such.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng