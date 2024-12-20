UK-based Nigerian podcaster Madam Joyce has caused a stir on social media with her claims about Lagos babes

In a viral video, the media personality accused Lagos girls of not responding to greetings from a high-profile person like her

Madam Joyce’s claim was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians, with several of them calling her out for describing herself as high profile

UK-based Nigerian podcaster Joyce-Anne Deji, aka Madam Joyce, is trending online after sharing her experience with Lagos girls.

The media personality, who is in Lagos alongside many other ‘I just got backs’ aka IJGBs, took to social media to complain about Nigerian babes not responding to greetings.

According to Madam Joyce, there have been a few times when she has been invited to a table, and she has said hi to the ladies already seated there, but none of them have responded to her greeting.

Nigerians react as Madam Joyce calls out Lagos girls for not responding to her greetings.

The UK-based media personality added that she understands that some people might not know how to act when they meet a high-profile person like her and that they behave as if she wants to steal their man.

Madam Joyce went on to say that she is in Nigeria to have a good time and would like people to respond whenever she says hi. According to her, she’s a nice person.

In her words:

“I’m not going to generalise but I feel like if I’m on a table…there’s been a couple of times since I’ve been here that I’ve been invited on a table and I would say hi to everybody because I’m new to the table and the girls are looking at me like I’m about to steal their man. This has happened three times as in I have come in, I’ve said hi and there’s not even a flinch, there’s not even a budge. Now I just thought that obviously, me being high profile, sometimes people see me for the first time and they don’t know what to do or it’s like ‘oh I’ve seen her on the net, she’s here in person, oh my God, how strange’, I understand that, but now seeing the conversations on TikTok, I don’t know whether to redact but girls Im really here to have a good time, if I say hi, please just say hi back, I’m a nice person, I swear to God I’m nice.”

See the viral videos below:

Nigerians react as Madam Joyce calls out Lagos babes

Madam Joyce’s claim that Lagos girls do not respond to greetings as if she wants to steal their man soon became a topic of discussion online. Several netizens shared their thoughts about IJGBs in Nigeria and their expectations from the people in the country.

Read their comments below:

Haneefah said nobody thinks Madam Joyce can take their man:

Linkup laughed at Madam Joyce calling herself high profile:

Smallie had this to say about UK baddies versus Nigerian baddies:

Femi agreed that the UK-based star is high profile:

SHEIS said Madam Joyce is right but is getting dragged for calling herself high profile:

Adedoyin said he knew Madam Joyce was in trouble when she called herself high profile:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

nanamajeeda:

"No friend for Lagos here."

sexy_mum995:

"Lagos babes too na ijgb too naaa . You know how countries Lagos babes dey enter every day week 😂."

_prettyotibhor:

"Not just only lagos babes putting IJGB in place it’s has been like this for years though 😂."

ade.xo.xo:

"High profiled 😂😂😂in Lagos? Just tie your elastic back on your frontal and do your podcast in peace."

flamezyofficial_:

"High profile? Na President wife?"

ekeh_ehi:

"Aunty haven’t you heard “in the club we all fam”😒….nobody is low profile baby…you meeting with the highest of the highest don’t get it twisted baby nobody send you."

ms.nengi:

"Some Lagos girls and mean girl attitude 🤝 POV: if them no see you, you sef no see them. If them no greet you , you sef no send this papa."

bee_nwa:

"Lagos girls that go to 10 countries in a month. They are the real IJGB. Trust me, they are not seeing you, No Beef!!😂"

officialeugenia:

"Lol 😂 it all started from when we were little some of our neighbors big mummy and aunties took their kids,nieces abroad and when they come visiting they started forming for us,I remember that time they weren’t forming at first o but as they went and returned for holiday they changed,they didn’t want to play anymore,me and the other kids started preparing to not play with them either when they come,come see forming na,since then nothing concern me with ijgb because I don’t see them,before they bring their attitude I have already looked away because I Dey avoid nonsense,nobody should come and stress me for this life,this adulthood I didn’t sign up for is not easy. Meanwhile sorry madam Joyce normally lagos girls no good especially the island ones,forming and fake life wants to finish them and 80% of them are from poverty stinking background. So greet and pass and if they don’t respond snub them the next time you see them. I am an expert snubber,I can teach you if you need lessons 😂."

sun11267:

"lol, I’m glad someone finally said it, I’m yet to see a polite Nigerian girl in this life."

oreoluwa_herself:

"Are you expecting them to be licking your feet 😂🤷‍♀️."

Isreal Adesanya drags Lagos girls

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian-New Zealand professional mixed martial artist, Isreal Adesanya, had a lot to say about Lagos babes.

According to him, Lagos babes were doing unnecessary "shakara." Israel maintained that he was aware most of them were into 'hookups' yet were forming to be saints. He advised ladies to smile more and be nice.

Many Nigerina ladies found his comment rather derogatory, as they wondered what could have warranted such.

