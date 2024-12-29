Dele Farotimi could not hold back his tears as he wept while speaking on his YouTube channel on Sunday, December 29

In a 35-minute programme, 'The Walk to Freedom', Farotimi claimed that Nigerian politicians deployed religion and ethnicity to divide citizens for their selfish interests

The activist thanked his supporters for their agitation for his release during the time of his incarceration in Ekiti state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 4 years of experience in public affairs.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Popular human rights activist, Dele Farotimi, broke down in tears on YouTube on Sunday, December 29.

Farotimi, an outspoken opposition figure in Nigeria, was recently embroiled in a controversy over a book he authored.

Dele Farotimi wept while speaking on the programme, 'The Walk to Freedom'. Photo credit: Dele Farotimi

Farotimi was released from the correctional facility in Ekiti state last week after meeting the bail conditions granted him in a case where he faces criminal charges of allegedly defaming Pa Afe Babalola in his book.

In Farotimi’s widely circulated book, 'Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System', Babalola, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), was accused of corrupting the Nigerian Supreme Court in the service of his clients. The author also faces cybercrime charges at the federal high court in Ado Ekiti regarding the book.

Both cases followed Babalola’s petition to the police in Ekiti, citing 31 excerpts from the book, which he alleged defamed him.

Speaking on Sunday morning, December 29, on the programme, 'The Walk to Freedom', monitored by Legit.ng, Farotimi lamented the alleged politics of polarisation being played by Nigerian politicians.

He said while crying:

"We stopped being humans because we became Nigerians. They divided us and we fell for it. Because you wouldn’t see me as a Yoruba man, you spoke for me. Because you wouldn’t see me as a Christian, you spoke for me. Because you spoke, Nigeria couldn’t happen to me.

“The only reason Nigeria couldn’t happen to me is because you spoke. That is why Nigeria couldn’t happen to me. In our collective, we couldn’t be silenced.”

Watch the full video below:

Dele Farotimi's emotional video: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) are reacting to the video.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@Obidiencentric said:

"Men seeing Uncle Dele cry! Breaks my heart. I can’t even watch further."

@Kramz_10z commented:

"The love for Nigeria is making a grown man cry! What’s a sad situation."

Nuel Ikwueto wrote:

"This is heartbreaking and infuriating. How could someone with so much goodness be subjected to so much evil and cruelty?"

LPDC refuses to disbar Dele Farotimi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) dismissed a petition filed by Afe Babalola seeking to disbar Farotimi.

LPDC chairman Isaq Bello, who handed down the committee’s decision, explained that the committee’s jurisdiction is limited to professional misconduct directly connected to the practice of law. As a result, the petition to disbar Farotimi was denied.

