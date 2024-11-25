Rich kid Subomi Raheem Okoya recently released a new song and was heavily criticized by Nigerians

However, things took an interesting turn after Sir Raheem, as he is fondly called on social media, shared a massive giveaway for the winner of his challenge

According to a promotional post put out on TikTok, Raheem announced that he will be giving out a Rolls Royce to the winner of the challenge

Budding Nigerian singer and billionaire's son Subomi Raheem Okoya, widely known as Siraheem, is out here making his critics aware that he is here to stay.

Raheem, who recently released a song, suffered a heavy backlash and was compared to Davido. In a recent interview, Raheem shared his thoughts about going global with his music and explained its meaning.

Shade Okoya’s son to give Rolls Royce to the winner of his song challenge. Credit: @shade.okoya, @sirraheem7

In a new development, Raheem went on TikTok with content creator Arike Pre-order, aka Samuel Banks, to announce that the winner of the song challenge will receive a whopping Rolls Royce.

See the posts below:

Raheem's post has sparked so many conversations online as many have started to fall over each other in a bid to clinch the ultimate prize.

How fans are reacting to Raheem's announcement

Read some reactions below:

@Snowbeauty🦋:

"We listen we don't judge🤣😂."

@Covenant Festus:

"Forget the rolls Royce, if you go truly gift me shubomi I go carry ring light immediately."

@Brambi🤍:

"I must win subomi oh🙋🏽‍♀️."

@Abuja.kubwaMakeupartist

"I want all the sons and rich daddies for okoya family if I win o."

@AURA_🗿:

"If i win Royce rolls where I wan see money take buy fuel."

@𝒂𝒚𝑯𝒆𝒚𝑻𝒐𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒃𝒊𝒕𝒂:

"very stingy very stingy very stingy she wanna beg but am very stingy😅😅😂 I think I guess the lyrics.:

@Anuoluwapo20:

"So this song no be prank."

@___Gladys😘🦋♥️:

"If I were Samuel banks I'll feel intimidated by siraheem's height."

@Lone59:

"the song dey work miracles oo..my cousin been dey use wheelchair but today she standup go off your song."

Billionaire's son flaunts lifestyle

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian billionaire business mogul Okoya’s son gave fans a sneak peek into his fancy lifestyle.

In an Instagram video, the billionaire’s son, Subomi Okoya, showed some of the luxuries he enjoys. The video went viral and sparked a series of interesting comments from netizens.

