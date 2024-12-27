Opeyemi Aiyeola, in a trending video, announced the cancellation of her planned charity giveaway amid the festive period

The actress appeared to have taken a cue from Queen Naomi and Hamzat Oriyomi's ordeal, which has landed the duo in police custody

Opeyemi Aiyeola also sent a message to Nigerians who have made bold claims about Queen Naomi and Hamzat Oriyomi

Yoruba actress Opeyemi Aiyeola, in a recent video, announced the cancellation of her planned charity amid Queen Naomi and Hamzat Oriyomi's detention.

Opeyemi, in a live chat with her fans and followers, cited concerns about the potential consequences awaiting her planned charity.

The actress also reacted to the stampede at Naomi and Oriyomi's charity funfair, which led to the loss of 35 lives, as she responded to some netizens who made bold claims against the duo while linking the incident to superstitious beliefs, including intentional ritualistic rite.

Opeyemi stated that she would rather help her family members than organise giveaways that could land her in prison. She urged other well-meaning Nigerians to learn from Oriyomi and Naomi's ordeal.

“I am no longer doing giveaways. I am done. I have family members that need help. I will do my giveaway with them. If helping people will land someone in prison, I am out. People should learn from the case of Alhaji Hamzat Oriyomi and The Queen Naomi," she said in the video."

Watch Opeyemi Aiyeola's video:

Femi Branch reacts to Queen Naomi's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Femi Branch cried out over Queen Naomi Silekunola and Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat's arrest.

The actor who sympathised with the lives lost at the venue considered the case to be nonsense.

He also stated that the parents of the deceased should have been arrested.

