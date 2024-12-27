Nigerian media personality Emmanuel Philip, aka Naijashimadun, has gone online to call out billionaire kids Temi Otedola and Nike Adeleke

Naijashimadun shared a video of lifestyle content created by Nikkos Living, and Temi has shared his take on them

He issued them serious warnings, and many social media users agreed with him while also sharing their thoughts on his comment

Online personality Emmanuel Philip, aka Naijashimadun, caused an uproar on social media following one of his recent posts.

The media commentator shared a video where he called out lifestyle content creators and rich kids, Temi Otedola and Nike Adeleke, over the types of content they create.

Naijashimadun slams Temi Otedola, Nikkos Living.

Source: Instagram

What Naijashimadun said

Naijashimadun stated that he was fed up hearing Temi's "What if I recorded..." opening line and that of Nikkos living, which usually goes like "Come with me as I...". He stated that henceforth, he would not go anywhere with them as the oppression had become too much.

According to him, their contents give Nigerians hope for a better country while ignoring that realities differ. Naijashumadun said he does not want to see any of their content earn money in 2025.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Naijashimadun's video

Read some reactions below:

@best_tonia:

"Someone just said my mind 😂😂😂😂."

@opeyemioluwa_12:

"You Dey give joy aje 😂😂."

@iam_hibekay:

"We talk say country Dey spoil but oppression self Dey increase, God abeg in any situation make I see my own do. Amin ."

@caddytunes:

"Year 2025, No pressure."

@luscious_temitemii:

"Leg is paining us 😂😂😂 we no go again😍😍😍 cute girlies."

@theblackklan:

"WHAT IF I RECORDED; then, goes ahead to record 😂😂😂."

@ayoherself__:

"As a matter of truth😂 come with you as how? You buy ticket for me🙄."

Source: Legit.ng