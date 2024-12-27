Singer Adekunle Gold decided to surprise one of his fans who held his wedding recently, and the video made the news

The Orente crooner stormed the wedding and walked down to where the bride and groom were dancing

He sang and left the guests in a mood that got the attention of social media users, who shared their thoughts on the video

Singer Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, became the topic of discussion after he made a surprise visit to one of his fans' wedding.

His presence in the lavish ceremony caused a frenzy at the venue as guests screamed when they saw him. The father of one sang his hit song Orente as he approached his fan and his bride.

Adekunle Gold hugged his fan warmly in the video shared by @Olamide0fficial on X on Thursday, December 27, 2024, and also gave a side hug to the bride.

Many netizens shared their takes on the singer's action. Some people said that the excitement on the bride's face could make her to follow the artiste and leave her husband temporarily. Others spoke about the reaction of the guests at the wedding.

Watch Adekunle Gold's videos below:

Reactions as Adekunle Gold surprises fan

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Adekunle Gold surprises a fan at his wedding below:

@LouixDaniel:

"Wow, this is lovely."

@odehetiosa:

"Wow, this is beautiful."

@OmaleePrinx:

"Biggest fan keh abi business partner."

@littlehushpupp1:

"That’s what we call love. We the fans need them sometimes."

@Bab_Tblaq

"She fit leave her husband alone go dey rock Adekunle like that. Hmm, woman sense wey low like Atupa."

@Alexandaaahh:

"As if they didn't pay him for coming."

@Olamide0fficial:

"Na you pay him nah."

@Youngcoolest5:

"Wow that man is loved."

Adekunle Gold thrills shoppers at Lagos mall

Earlier. Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state government created an entertaining avenue for Lagosians to trade and be entertained at the same time.

The 3-day event had Adekunle Gold, Ayo Maff, and others thrilling shoppers at the venue.

The Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu displayed his dancing skills that have generated reactions.

