Nigerian TikTok star Peller has made a bold move to express his love for his rumoured fiancee, Jarvis

Just recently, the live streamer took to social media to share a photo of the ‘tattoo’ of Jarvis’ name on his hand

Peller’s ‘tattoo’ photo went viral on social media and it raised hilarious questions from several netizens

Nigerian TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja aka ,has reportedly gotten a tattoo of his girlfriend Amadou Elizabeth Aminata aka Jarvis.

Just recently, the live streamer decided to spice up his relationship with his ‘human-AI’ girlfriend by writing her name on his arm.

Fans react to Peller's 'tattoo' of Jarvis' name on his body. Photos: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram page, Peller posted a photo of what he called his first tattoo. It was of Jarvis’ name written boldly on his arm with a series of decorations around it.

According to Peller, the process of getting the tattoo was very painful and he would not be trying it again. In his words:

“My first tattoo was done and dusted for my life I no go draw tattoo again see the wey I dey cry like small pikin 😢.”

See the photo of the tattoo below:

Reactions as Peller gets ‘tattoo’ of Jarvis’ name

The photos of Peller’s ‘tattoo’ of Jarvis’ name on his arm went viral on social media and raised hilarious comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

kizbrizzy:

“😂 go return that marker wey you use draw am.”

Michael._u:

“The tattoo na from Temu?”

Dareoxygen:

“Uk taat artist font go be like this? Even naija taat artist font no fit be like this 😂.”

daddy.chisom:

“Nor be biro be that??😂😂”

Everjoyevent:

“Na tiro dem use😂”

Iam_zuby9277:

“This thing be like temporary tattoo.”

__pexzy:

“Deceive your age mate 😂who be Mumu for this app self…clearly that’s not tattoo.”

Idahosa_jr:

“Una sure say this one nor be promised tattoo that could easily be erased? 😂😂😂 sometimes I feel like this people deh use us play 😂.”

Scoobynero:

“Not real 😂.”

Lorah__irez:

“This boy sure knows how to draw our attention, anyways I wish you all the best 😂😂😂.”

Princesa_gorg:

“That’s look henna..if that’s a tattoo it’s tacky 🌚.”

daveplayblogger:

“Omo I Go Love oo 💙.”

Iamdchairman:

“This love strong pass our National grid.”

nero_4kt_06:

“I hope say you no pay 👀 because what is this 😂😂 I came in peace ✌️ ❤️🦅.”

Kingin_ysl:

“Pls tell me its a prank 😳.”

Peller shares highest amount he made on TikTok in a day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller made headlines after he opened up about what he makes from TikTok.

Just recently, the young content creator was a guest on The Honest Bunch podcast when one of the hosts, Nedu, asked him about his TikTok earnings.

Peller was asked about the highest amount he had made and the figure he named took many people by surprise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng