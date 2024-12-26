Victor Osimhen extended a hand of love towards people from his former neighbourhood in Olusosun

Osimhen distributed tricycles and gift items to the youths in the spirit of giving during Christmas celebration

A fan on social media has raised a concern about one of the gifts the Galatasaray forward distributed

Victor Osimhen made people happy by distributing different items to celebrate Christmas but a football fan has taken offence with some of the gift items shared.

Osimhen is spending his festive period in Nigeria, taking advantage of the mid-season break from the Turkish Super League after a successful first half of the season.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray in the 5-1 win over Kayserispor. Photo by Muhazim Zahid Tuzun.

Source: Getty Images

As shared by PunchNG on social media, he returned to his former neighbourhood in Olusosun, Lagos and distributed gift items to the people to celebrate Christmas.

As noted by TVC, the gesture will be extended to his hometown in Benin, Edo State as he continues to splash the cash this festive period during a good spell at Galatasaray.

Fans question Osimhen's Christmas gifts

No matter how good a thing is or the intention behind it, there will always be someone who disagrees with it and shares a different opinion, which sometimes goes way off the mark.

As seen in a comment by a fan when the video was shared on X, the user posted a reaction questioning the striker for gifting youths tricycles for commercial purposes.

“Tricycles to the youths??? Am I the one person who finds this amusing and disturbing?” Akindele Abdulqayyum Olalekan wrote.

“He could have established a company that would engage unemployed: the legislation can change which would preclude the use of tricycles in Lagos any moment, and those given shall become redundant again,” Baba Abbey added.

According to CNN, the Lagos State government banned motorcycles and tricycles in 15 local governments in 2020, limiting the use of the gifts shared by Osimhen.

Osimhen shares cash at Boniface's birthday

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen shared cash at Boniface's birthday when the two Europe-based footballers met in Lagos during their mid-season breaks.

Osimhen had earlier told his national teammate that they would meet when he sent him a happy birthday message as the Bayer Leverkusen star turned 24.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng