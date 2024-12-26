The internet truly never forgets, as this is the case with Veekee James and her husband Atere after they shared Christmas pictures

Veekee dropped spicy pictures on Christmas Day and made everyone gush over how cute they looked as a couple

However, critics quickly revisited the designer's revelations from a game she played with her husband, throwing him under fire

Nigerian social media users were quick to taunt Veekee James' husband, Femi Atere after new pictures of them spread across the internet.

Recall that the game 'Suspect Challenge' circulated online a while back. In it, people jab at each other about their bad habits in a fun way.

Fans slam Femi Atere for looking good in Christmas pictures but never flushing the toilet. Credit: @veekee_james

Veekee James and her hubby hopped on it, and it was all fun and games until she made certain revelations about their bedroom activities and the fact that he failed to flush the toilet after use, which caused commotion online.

Commenting on their sweet Christmas couple photos, online critics recalled that Veekee said Femi does not flush, noting that they cannot get it out of their minds as they admire their pictures.

This caused another round of smoke online, as fans from different angles shared their takes and made jest of the designer's husband.

See the posts below:

Fans react to Veekee, hubby's post

Read some reactions below:

@chiclifestyle13:

"She shouldn’t have said he doesn’t flush. Can’t get that picture out of my head."

@khanofkhans11_:

"See as picture set, dem no go know sey e no dey flush."

@nzubechiii:

"You see why it’s good to be mindful of what you put out on the internet?"

@michael_adekunlee:

"We listen we don’t forget😂😂."

@_____lade:

"10 years to this time, internet no go forget."

@ola_jumoke_funmilayo:

"This person can’t smell the GATE OF HEAVEN. I will tell God and the ANGELS😂😂."

@big_pee_001:

"Even if some of una see heaven, e go be view once😂."

@mr.agugua:

"I think say we agree sat we don’t judge?"

@ozioma_electronics:

"She brought it upon herself too much chocho no good."

Veekee James, hubby expose each other

Legit.ng earlier reported that Veekee James shared a fun video of her and her husband, Femi Atere, jumping on a new online trend, the 'Suspect Challenge.'

The challenge involved people dissing each other playfully, saw Veekee James and her man provided some private information about themselves.

Veekee James' 'Suspect Challenge' video caused an uproar across Nigerian social media platforms.

