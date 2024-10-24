Singer Burna Boy and his mother Bose Ogulu have been meeting with various notable celebs since they became known globally

The latest personality they met is Senegalese singer Akon who radiated with smiles in the beautiful video shared online

Akon spoke about what he loves and what he was not cool with, and it got the reactions of social media users

Nigerian singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, and his mother Bose Ogulu, met with Senegalese singer Akon and it was an opportunity for them to banter together.

Burna Boy's mother was excited to meet Akon, real name Aliaume Akon Thiam, and she hugged him repeatedly. He said that he has been stressed and he is not cool with it. Besides, anything that brings him stress, he runs away from it.

Akon said he was focused on positive vibes only and he took a good look at Burna Boy's mum, who also doubles as his manager, and praised her.

Bose Ogulu smiled and hugged Akon again and they took pictures together. The Senegalese singer also took pictures with Odogwu, as the Last Last crooner is fondly called, in the video posted by @deetunesagain on Instagram.

Burna Boy, mum's meeting with Akon's reactions

Check out what some fans have said about Burna Boy and his mum's meeting with Akon below:

@mz_sexylilian:

"This woman is Burna's backbone. May God keep her long IJN Amen."

@mcvictorious:

"Burna Boy's mum is living her best life, shoutout to her son."

@bukkychikere:

"Akon dey enter Burna mama eye."

@hairnbeautypro:

"He went with his mum o, after some people would start insinuating zzz."

@ese_________:

"That hug though."

@martinkesene:

"Love her. Some mums are like this. People with their bad bad comments."

@ademoladedokun:

"Na mummy burna (Odogwu) be look at you, baby? O baje sha akon."

@officialzarah_:

"Who else noticed a striking resemblance between Burna Boy's mum and Akon?"

Burna Boy's mum celebrates him

Earlier, Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy's mum and manager, had penned a message to the singer on his 33rd birthday.

The singer had staged a lovely party to mark his big day, he was seen spraying dancers with dollars.

In her message to the Afrobeat singer, his mother called him a living legend and prayed for his happiness.

