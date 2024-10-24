Burna Boy's Mum Meets Akon, Hugs Him Excitedly: "Some Mothers Are Like This"
- Singer Burna Boy and his mother Bose Ogulu have been meeting with various notable celebs since they became known globally
- The latest personality they met is Senegalese singer Akon who radiated with smiles in the beautiful video shared online
- Akon spoke about what he loves and what he was not cool with, and it got the reactions of social media users
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Nigerian singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, and his mother Bose Ogulu, met with Senegalese singer Akon and it was an opportunity for them to banter together.
Burna Boy's mother was excited to meet Akon, real name Aliaume Akon Thiam, and she hugged him repeatedly. He said that he has been stressed and he is not cool with it. Besides, anything that brings him stress, he runs away from it.
Akon said he was focused on positive vibes only and he took a good look at Burna Boy's mum, who also doubles as his manager, and praised her.
Bose Ogulu smiled and hugged Akon again and they took pictures together. The Senegalese singer also took pictures with Odogwu, as the Last Last crooner is fondly called, in the video posted by @deetunesagain on Instagram.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Watch the video below:
Burna Boy, mum's meeting with Akon's reactions
Check out what some fans have said about Burna Boy and his mum's meeting with Akon below:
@mz_sexylilian:
"This woman is Burna's backbone. May God keep her long IJN Amen."
@mcvictorious:
"Burna Boy's mum is living her best life, shoutout to her son."
@bukkychikere:
"Akon dey enter Burna mama eye."
@hairnbeautypro:
"He went with his mum o, after some people would start insinuating zzz."
@ese_________:
"That hug though."
@martinkesene:
"Love her. Some mums are like this. People with their bad bad comments."
@ademoladedokun:
"Na mummy burna (Odogwu) be look at you, baby? O baje sha akon."
@officialzarah_:
"Who else noticed a striking resemblance between Burna Boy's mum and Akon?"
Burna Boy's mum celebrates him
Earlier, Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy's mum and manager, had penned a message to the singer on his 33rd birthday.
The singer had staged a lovely party to mark his big day, he was seen spraying dancers with dollars.
In her message to the Afrobeat singer, his mother called him a living legend and prayed for his happiness.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng