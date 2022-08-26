Davido has explained that he saw singer Wizkid’s mum at the airport and helped her carry her language upon sighting her.

The singer said this while he was reacting to a tweet someone shared of him and Wizkid’s mum, which he also retweeted

Nigerians have, however, continued to react to the image and Davido’s tweet on Twitter as they hailed him for his show of love and oneness despite the ‘social media rivalry’ between him and Wizkid

Nigerians have hailed singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, for his kindness and show of love as he explained how he sighted Wizkid’s mother at the airport and helped her carry her bags.

A user had earlier shared a picture of Davido and Wizkid’s mum together and gushed over it as he said it was lovely to see the singer together with fellow singer and rivalry, Wizkid’s mum.

Davido meets Wizkid's mum at the airport. Credit: @blaccmajek @davido @wizkidayo

Source: Twitter

Davido retweeted the tweet and explained that he saw her at the airport this morning and went to help her with her bags.

He explained further that the way he carried the bag at the airport, everyone just knew Wizkid’s mum must be a ‘first class citizen’.

Davido also described her as an amazing woman and prayed that God blessed her.

He wrote:

“Such an amazing Woman … God bless you ma …. D way I was carrying mommy’s bags today at the airport.. dem know say nah First class citizen.”

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Davido and Wizkid’s mum picture

Abiso_la:

"All love❤️."

Tunde_more001:

"Wow this so lovely ."

Thabisa_ex:

"Davido and Wizkid might be cool buddies offline but Stans won’t let them rest on this app. Meanwhile, You’re the biggest artiste in Africa, Davido."

NanaEseoghene:

"Good to see."

Redherenow:

Wow see my Odogwu na

Dprince_charmin:

"Davido with a good heart."

Wizkid says he loves Davido and Burna Boy

Legit.ng also reported that Wizkid proved to fans that all was well between him and colleagues, Davido and Burna Boy, even if they don’t relate all the time.

During his performance at the Afronation concert in Portugal, the Made in Lagos crooner took a moment to mention how he has nothing but love for the singers.

Wizkid’s love declaration got fans screaming and social media users also had different things to say.

Source: Legit.ng