News about Burna Boy's spending at a Lagos restaurant has filled the air, and social media users are finding it hard to believe

In a post shared by one of Burna's associates, the singer's bill after a time out with Chloe Bailey's ex Gunna amounted to N40 million

Fans have been scrutinizing the bill, which was printed in dollars, and shared their unending takes about it

Social media users had to pick their jaws from the floor after the bill from Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy and Gunna's night outing, surfaced on cyberspace.

Recall that American music star Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, whose real name is Gunna, landed in Lagos for Asake's show over 24 hours ago.

Burna Boy takes Gunna out and spends N40 million. Credit: @gunna, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy hosted Chloe's ex, and a visit to his mansion and studio made the rounds online. Apparently, the duo hit a Lagos restaurant for fine dining, and Buna Boy ended up spending an outrageous sum of N40 million.

The lengthy bill, which had dollar signs before the amounts, has sparked much debate online. Fans argue and compare Odogwu to his industry counterpart, Wizkid, who recently spent N30 million at the club.

See the post below:

Reactions to Burna Boy's bill

Read some reactions below:

@therealzakari:

"Wizkid spent 30 million naira in a club and his fans are praising him. Burna spend 40 million naira in a club and his fans are calling him highest. Someone pls help tell them DAVIDO gives 300 million naira to all orphanage homes in Nigeria yearly😭😭😂."

@pretty_ginii:

"You guys are in Nigeria but paying bills in dollars🤷‍♀️."

@shop_____with_vian___:

"There’s something wrong with this receipt abeg."

@miss_chi_vivian:

"20k dollars for mashed potatoes? And why is a Restaurant in Nigeria charging in dollars?"

@realtayor:

"Jollof rice 90k dolls😂ok na dem replace naira sign with dollar."

@feline.remy:

"Am I seeing Coca Cola $3,000??? Lagos ooo."

@officialempire2021:

"Na the $3k white rice off me. U wan feed my community?"

Gunna Chills at Burna Boy's Mansion

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Chloe Bailey's ex-boyfriend, Gunna and Burna Boy have been chilling together since he landed in Lagos.

Recall that netizens anticipated drama after news of the US rapper's arrival in Lagos, Nigerian circulated cyberspace.

However, this is not the case as Gunna was spotted at Odogwu's mansion last night and seems to be having a good time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng