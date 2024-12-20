Nollywood actress Laide Bakare gained an honorary doctorate from the American University of Peace and Governance in the United States

The movie star shared pictures of herself in her graduation gown as she shared her excitement with fans and followers

The actress thanked Dr Jonathan Ojadah for nominating her for the coveted award, revealing how she feels towards it

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has earned an honorary doctorate from an American university.

The mother of three disclosed that the American University of Peace and Governance in the United States had awarded her an Honorary Doctorate in Arts & Humanities.

Laide Bakare slays in her graduation gown as she bags honorary doctorate degree.

Laide said on her Instagram page that it was now acceptable for people to refer to her as a doctor.

The actress shared pictures from the event and stated that the degree was intended to recognise her commitment to leadership, governance, and human service.

“It is now official to be addressed as Hon. (Dr.) Laide Bakare. This honor bestowed on me as a Doctor Of Arts & humanities (Honoris Causa) by the American University of Peace and Governance, USA (www.aupgedu.us) is a motivation geared towards dedication to Governance, leadership and service to humanity.

"I am using this medium to appreciate His Excellency, Amb. Dr Jonathan Ojadah @jonathanjodela Chairman of the Supreme Council of American University of Peace and Governance, USA.”

See her post below:

Reactions to Laide Bakare's honorary doctorate

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dapeterzstudios:

"Congratulations Mama❤️ Greater height in Jesus name. I’m still in your dm as regard what you told me ma."

shondeelizabeth:

"Congratulations Honorable Dr. laide Bakare."

sisi_tunrayor:

ziizclothing_stiches:

adenikebalogun2023:

"Alhamdullahi 🙏 congratulations more wins inshallah Rahman."

Laide Bakare gets political appointment

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Bakare had gotten a political appointment with the Osun state governor.

She was honoured with the post of Senior Special Assistant for Osun state's arts and entertainment.

Celebrities and fans of the actress congratulated her while some people had conflicting reactions towards the development.

