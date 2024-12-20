Laide Bakare Beams With Pride As She Bags Honorary Doctorate From American University: “Congrats”
- Nollywood actress Laide Bakare gained an honorary doctorate from the American University of Peace and Governance in the United States
- The movie star shared pictures of herself in her graduation gown as she shared her excitement with fans and followers
- The actress thanked Dr Jonathan Ojadah for nominating her for the coveted award, revealing how she feels towards it
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has earned an honorary doctorate from an American university.
The mother of three disclosed that the American University of Peace and Governance in the United States had awarded her an Honorary Doctorate in Arts & Humanities.
Laide said on her Instagram page that it was now acceptable for people to refer to her as a doctor.
The actress shared pictures from the event and stated that the degree was intended to recognise her commitment to leadership, governance, and human service.
“It is now official to be addressed as Hon. (Dr.) Laide Bakare. This honor bestowed on me as a Doctor Of Arts & humanities (Honoris Causa) by the American University of Peace and Governance, USA (www.aupgedu.us) is a motivation geared towards dedication to Governance, leadership and service to humanity.
"I am using this medium to appreciate His Excellency, Amb. Dr Jonathan Ojadah @jonathanjodela Chairman of the Supreme Council of American University of Peace and Governance, USA.”
See her post below:
Reactions to Laide Bakare's honorary doctorate
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
dapeterzstudios:
"Congratulations Mama❤️ Greater height in Jesus name. I’m still in your dm as regard what you told me ma."
shondeelizabeth:
"Congratulations Honorable Dr. laide Bakare."
sisi_tunrayor:
"I knw it doesn't concern you but our Christmas goat has arrived."
ziizclothing_stiches:
"Please, I need a sewing machine for my work. I don’t mind a used one or a New one to start working."
adenikebalogun2023:
"Alhamdullahi 🙏 congratulations more wins inshallah Rahman."
Laide Bakare gets political appointment
Legit.ng had earlier reported that Bakare had gotten a political appointment with the Osun state governor.
She was honoured with the post of Senior Special Assistant for Osun state's arts and entertainment.
Celebrities and fans of the actress congratulated her while some people had conflicting reactions towards the development.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.