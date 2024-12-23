Singer Ruger has reacted to the popularity of ‘I Just Got Back’ (IJGB) babes as Nigerian men chase after them

The music star shared his thoughts about the Nigerian men losing their composure over IJGB babes because of their accent

Ruger’s take on the matter went viral and became a topic of discussion on social media, with netizens dropping their opinions

Singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, aka Ruger, has called out Nigerian men for fawning over IJGB babes who are in the country for Detty December.

It is no longer news that several people from abroad have come to Nigeria to spend the remaining part of the year and have a good time. This has led to an influx of people with foreign accents, especially in Lagos.

Reactions as Ruger warns Nigerian men about IJGB babes. Photos: @rugerofficial

Singer Ruger took to his Snapchat page to share his thoughts about the men going after these IJGB babes because of their accents.

According to the music star, Nigerian men are losing their composure over these ladies' accents, not minding whether they are good-looking or not.

Ruger went on to tell his fellow Nigerian men that these IJGB babes were pretending to be top-tier babes in Nigeria when the men in their own country do not rate them. He added that Nigerian men should be wise and not waste their money trying to impress these ladies.

See a screenshot of the Snapchat post below:

Reactions as Ruger cautions Nigerian men about IJGB babes

Ruger’s warning to Nigerian men concerning how they spend money on IJGB babes was met with mixed reactions after the post went viral on the internet. Read some of the comments from netizens below:

_vinnawills:

“Him don already press before he realize, so e say make him advise Una 😂😂.”

Rosythrone:

“Ruger fit don press make he still come dey give una advice 😂.”

Say_doveen:

“December we come and go, but our girls will not remain the same 😂.”

Oosha.e:

“Lose composure cuz of accent? Una too de play 😂.”

Michael._u:

“If na accent dey confuse men them. Just carry that your fine naija based babe go uk for 1week, you go see accent sef go download.😄”

iam_alexanthony:

“This whole country is beginning to feel like one big secondary school.”

Jernald_couture_:

“This minute, Ruger is for the girls. Next minute, he’s sounding like he’s going through heartbreak.”

Derrick_nnaji:

“Them go use accent nack some of una babes 😂😂😂.”

mzchiamaka:

“Ijgb steady collecting stray bullets😂.”

mzchiamaka:

“Na hin go still fall for this hin advice 😂😂b4 u know hin don press.”

IJGB vs Lagos babes: How Madam Joyce complained

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that UK-based Nigerian podcaster Joyce-Anne Deji, aka Madam Joyce, trended online after sharing her experience with Lagos girls.

The media personality, who is in Lagos alongside many other IJGBs, took to social media to complain about Nigerian babes not responding to greetings.

According to Madam Joyce, there have been a few times when she has been invited to a table, and she has said hi to the ladies already seated there, but none of them have responded to her greeting.

