Three of Nigeria’s top musicians, Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy, were recently spotted performing at the same party

The music stars, despite the rift between them, mounted the stage at different times at the Oando party

The videos of Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy’s performances went viral online and got people talking

Nigerian singers David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun and Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, are making headlines after performing at the same event in one night.

As 2024 nears its end, several companies have been throwing parties for their staff, and Oando PLC’s end-of-the-year party trended online for getting the three music stars to perform at their event.

Fans react to videos as Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy perform at same event. Photos: @wizkidayo, @burnaboygram, @davido

It is no longer news that Davido, Wizkid, and Davido and Burna Boy are not on great terms. However, that did not stop them from securing the bag by going to perform at the event.

Videos of Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy's performances made the rounds on social media, causing a big stir among the audience.

See the clips below:

Reactions as Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy perform at same event

The news of the three top Nigerian music stars performing at the same party despite their beef raised a series of comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

kingtufab:

“3 of the biggest ever to do it. We are proud of them!!! If not these 3 artists, I wonder the eyes wey dem for dey use look Nigeria. We love you 3 kings ❤️.”

ifeanyi_nwugwu:

“Davido's performance is a masterpiece.”

Domingo_loso:

“Love them all.”

Iambankalat:

“Last last Fc 30BG and outsiders na one family 😂.”

Sexzyberry:

“3 of them are busy making money on a daily, keypad warriors are busy fighting 😂😂😂😂.”

emmanuel.iy:

“Dem just book 3 biggest artistes one night. Money dey o.”

talkingdrum_cfrn:

“Perform in peace ke 😂 dem wan fight before ?? Well any one dem do na entertainment, the first would have been better sha.”

mikky_wheelz:

“3 KINGS BUT ONE COMES FIRST ON THE VIDEO AS THE BIGGEST AMONG THEM ALL ❤️.”

charlzzfranklino:

“Strong Naija men! Put sentiments aside & chase your bread o, that's our blood.”

dezzy_gold_:

“December wey go sweet na from wizkid arrival you go know 🦅.”

histar_etcash:

“Something always special about David ❤️❤️001 of dem all.”

omorewahairwig:

“Our 3 big blessings in Nigeria music making us proud steadily .. God bless and keep them safe and sound 🙏🏻 fans should rest and relax because these guys are doing their best and making their money steady.”

Wizkid buys car for sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid recently showed love to his elder sister, Yetunde Balogun, ahead of the festive season.

An excited Yetunde, in a social media post, flaunted the new Range Rover her superstar brother gifted her ahead of Christmas.

Yetunde, who was overjoyed, gushed about her brother, revealing she has been in shock since receiving his gift.

