Former Big Brother Naija housemate Erica Nlewedim has shared her cooking skills as she made jollof rice

She posted a video of how she was turning the rice, which caused social media users to give their hot takes

The former reality star also noted why people should be mild with their comments as she smiled during the cooking process

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Erica Nlewedim shared the progress she has made so far with her cooking skills.

In a video, she made jollof rice and noted that she was improving. She also said that it was the effort she put into making the food that counts.

BBNaija's Erica shows how she made jollof rice. Image credit: @EricaNlewedim

Source: Twitter

As her fans assessed the jollof rice, they wondered if it was a local meal abacha that she prepared. Others advised her on how to turn the food inside the pot.

The former reality star participated in the 2020 Lockdown edition of the show which singer Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba aka Laycon won. Other contestants on the show were Kiddwaya, Nengi, Ozo, and Vee, among others.

Watch Erica cooking in the video below:

Reactions as BBNaija's Erica cooks rice

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to BBNaija's Erica's cooking skill below:

@_paulgentle_:

"It’s the effort that counts my dear."

@Rukee_xo:

"Stop all these things wey you dey do."

@Sylvia5415:

"Star girl, is this rice or abacha? I bet it tastes nice."

@YOkunoren:

"My baby. It's okay we love you like that. Gbogbo eleyi o necessary."

@Osaruguemwen19:

"The amount of portion the gas top has eaten ehn. You did good. Buh nor dey turn am like semo."

@UchennaA74646:

"Na rice be this abi na abacha? Na wa o."

@AkuchiOkeoghene:

"Make we add Chef to your resume o."

@Esthy_Dan:

"Yes o, it can only get better."

Erica uses electric kettle to fry eggs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Erica had shared her experience frying eggs with an electric kettle in Europe.

The reality star said she had to fall back on the electric kettle as she didn't know how to use the cooker in the room she rented.

Erica's revelation has stirred funny comments from many of her fans and followers as it comes amid the trending cookathon drama in the country.

