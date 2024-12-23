Nigerian singer Wizkid and Osas Ighodaro have often made fans wonder how they got so close to becoming BFFs

At Wizkid's private dinner, hosted by Instagram in honour of Morayo, Osas was spotted with the singer

As they both posed for the camera while Osas recorded, fans shared their observations about the scene

Accomplished Nigerian musician Ayodeji 'Wizkid' Balogun has enjoyed his December with friends, family and close associates.

The singer, who Instagram recently hosted a private dinner honouring his Morayo album, made headlines on Sunday, December 22.

Wizkid and his friend Osas Ighodaro stirred reactions online.

Source: Instagram

His event was graced by industry giants like Olamide, 2baba, Ruger, Osas, and many others. Several fun videos from the dinner have made the rounds on social media, but one caught the eyes of netizens.

It was a video of Wizkid, his close friend Osas Ighodaro and another lady who was seen whispering into the singer's ears. The 'Bad Girl' crooner was sighted smoking in the video, made by Osas, while she smiled sheepishly.

Social media users were stunned by this, as Osas had repeatedly reiterated that she does not like it when men smoke. This raised comments online, as many wondered why she made an exception for Wizkid.

Watch the video here:

Reactions to clip of Wizkid, Osas

Read some reactions below:

@braveyellk:

"Shameless Osas. Old woman."

@_archangel69:

"Osas no like make her man Dey smoke but osas love Wizkid."

@Godsee_skele:

"No girl go carry phone video man wey no get money de smoke lol."

@letthepoorkiss:

"This one wey leave marriage cos she wan Dey knack wiz."

@happysadboy4l:

"She no like smoke but she like it when wiz light up 😂."

@DatDami_Dee:

"Lol OSAS was jealous 😂😂😂. No dey kiss my bestie."

@DanielOran8558:

"Abi knacking goals."

