DJ Cuppy stirred reactions on social media after she posted mushy photos with her younger brother, Fewa Otedola

Fewa is the last child of the Otedola clan who suffers from severe autism, a developmental disorder

In the spirit of Christman, the good-looking young man went to visit his sister for the holidays as they shared sweet pictures online

DJ Cuppy, whose real name is Florence Otedola, is happy to have her brother, Fewa, around for the holidays.

The 24-year-old went to visit his sister for the holidays, and she was so overjoyed that she took to social media to share a post.

DJ Cuppy hugs her brother tight as he visits for Christmas. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy shared several pictures using her Snapchat account, some with her brother and others with just her, and she added a sweet caption. Cuppy told her online family that he was visiting her for the holidays.

DJ Cuppy shared:

"My brother came to visit me for the holidays. There are 8 years between us, but he is way taller."

See the post below:

The sweet post ignited reactions from social media users who shared their takes on them.

Fans react to Cuppy, brother's pics

Read some reactions below:

@enameguolor1:

"He's so not fine 😭."

@olufunmivanessa:

"Beautiful people. Happy holiday."

@aganrandi:

"He was suppose to be the richest among dem but see what the creator has done to him ...no1 can understand ❤️."

@amex792:

"Mbappe?"

@itsjulie19:

"Wait his the not feeling fine? 😢."

@foodies_n_cravings:

"He's so handsome 😍."

@i_am_oflair:

"Let me be your brother's barber."

@benybentz:

"These people are strong."

@slizziesmith:

"God bless you both."

@my_positive__journey:

"You have the power to create your own happiness! Embrace it!"

Source: Legit.ng