Fear gripped many on Saturday, December 21, after the stage at a Lagos show unexpectedly collapsed during Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, aka Odumodu Blvck’s performance at SoL Beach, Elegushi area of Lagos State.

The incident occurred while Odumodu and his crew were thrilling fun seekers with electrifying performances.

Eyewitnesses shared videos on social media as they reported the sudden structural failure, causing the stage to collapse as fun seekers and crew members scrambled for safety.

While the extent of injuries remains unclear, some people who attended the event prayed for Odumodu Blvck's and everyone involved's safety.

Nativeland organised the event, which featured performances from Bloody Civilian, Ayanfe, DJ Tunez, Zerrydl, ThisizLondon, and others, with Wizkid making an unexpected appearance.

As of this report, the festival organisers had yet to release an official statement addressing the mishap.

Reactions as stage collapses in Lagos

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

rvntii_:

"omo, no one could burst on stage to help or assist, nawa."

Julietdamsy:

"But fr, native land really need to be sued cus this is not the first time this kind of incident is happening."

Winifunds:

"Haaaa, I hope they’re okay."

j_ayyd:

"Brooo I got scared for them."

NaijaSoftBoy:

"I'm sure there's no ambulance or medical team on stand by. I hope he's fine though."

Ruona_P:

"Why does this happen every year at native land ? Very strange."

