As the 'Detty December' commences, a video showing the moment Davido, alongside Zlatan Ibile, arrived at Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant has surfaced online

The video, which has since gone viral, showed Davido arriving at the restaurant in his newly acquired Rolls Royce Spectre

A clip also showed the moment Zlatan Ibile touched Davido's Rolls Royce before placing the hand on his head

Afrobeats star David Adeleke Davido was recently spotted at his bestie and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant in Lagos.

Davido, who recently performed at Oando's end-of-year party, arrived at Chiepriest's restaurants in his Rolls Royce Spectre alongside Zlatan Ibile.

Cubana Chiefpriest hails Davido as he visits his restaurant. Credit: davido/cubanachiefpriest.

One of the highlights from the video showed Zlatan Ibile, who recently gifted himself a new car, touching Davido's ride before placing the same hand on his head.

Another clip showed the moment Cubana Chiefpriest made a remark about G-Wagon being a throwback as he hailed Davido, who was seen enjoying his sumptuous meal.

Sharing the video, Cubana Chiefpriest wrote in a caption:

"Happening Now @davido @zlatan_ibile & 30BG💸 Enjoying Premium Dinner."

Watch video of Davido and Zlatan Ibile at Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant below:

Recall that Davido spent millions on a Rolls Royce Spectre and a Tesla Cybertruck out of boredom before flying it to Lagos.

Reactions as Davido, Zlatan visit Chiepriest's restaurant

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

shindara_______:

"I just Dey smile as I see Davido man too fresh."

fedup411:

"Lie say you no smile as you Dey see Davido."

oluwagifted12:

"G-wagon na throw back, God Abeg sorry for me."

pere_gold1:

"Even zlatan sef still Dey tap blessing with all the plenty money he get money too sweet abeg 001 or nobody."

_just_negi:

"G-wagon throw back? Chaii God abeg nah."

Davido shares wish for his enemies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido, appeared unbothered by naysayers with his post on X.

The Timeless crooner said he wanted his enemies to "hold a meeting on his head" in 2025.

Many were displeased with the post and reacted in the comment section, taunting him with a past interview in which he anticipated a Grammy nomination the following year.

