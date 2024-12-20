Nigerian singer Wizkid’s partner, Jada P, recently shared her thoughts about being labelled a baby mama

In a recent interview, the soon-to-be mum of three shared some of her big achievements in creating Wizkid’s legacy, only to be called a baby mama

Jada’s statement went viral on the internet, and it drew a series of interesting hot takes from social media users

Nigerian singer Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun’s partner and manager, Jada Pollock, has kicked against being called his baby mama.

The music star’s partner was recently featured on BET’s Queens of Music documentary, where she discussed her vital contributions to the industry.

In a video snippet from the documentary making the rounds, Jada P spoke about being labelled Wizkid’s baby mama despite her achievements in creating a legacy.

Nigerians react as Jada P kicks against being called Wizkid's baby mama despite her achievements. Photos: @jada_p

Source: Instagram

She recounted when Wizkid won a Grammy for Brown Skin Girl and released a statement about the growth of African music. However, when people reported the story, she was tagged only as Wiz’s baby mama.

Jada added that despite being a mother, she is also a manager and has built a great legacy, which is evident. In her words:

“I remember when Wizkid won a Grammy for Brown Skin Girl, I wrote a statement of the achievement of how far African music has come. They put that statement out and and the caption was Wizkid’s baby mama. The narrative isn’t seen as you’re an entrepreneur, hardworking, businesswoman. I’m kind of more titled as Wizkid’s baby mama. Not only am I a mother, but I’ve been able to be a manager as well and help to build a great legacy and the result and the history of what I’ve done tells it all.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Jada P kicks against tag as Wizkid’s baby mama

Jada P’s complaints about her achievements being sidelined for her to be called Wizkid’s baby mama raised some reactions from netizens. Read some of their comments below:

Japhman said Jada had so much to say:

Tobi said it’s Jada’s fault that she did not separate work from pleasure:

Nero said Wizkid collects all the glory for Jada’s hard work:

TChrist praised Jada’s eloquence:

Hardenike acknowledged Jada’s hard work:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

_kelvinson_:

“👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 🔥.. My Wizzy is lucky to have a woman like you in his life... Love you both ❤️.”

asapsly4life:

“I'm Look For Someone like this In My Life.”

Rio_demcy:

“She and Chioma are very respectful and mature honestly and they are strong they don’t come online saying shi.”

15dailyohno:

“Strong woman 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

codanucasuals:

“It’s because you went to work and mixed business with pleasure.”

900.million:

“But that's not nice, give people their flowers without attaching it to others.”

Fynie001:

“You job left the professional table when you started sl**ping with him, all we see is Wizkid and what makes the news about you are the children you’re having for him. Don’t get me wrong, I love you and your family but just let it slide. Your achievements will speak for you soon tho.”

_julesivy_:

“But are u his baby mama tho.”

2fresh_cyn:

“Mixing business and pleasure. Mami they will label you😂😂😂.”

Mz__seunfunmi:

“To break out of the label will be difficult and some sacrifices will be needed, just your live your life, you will be fine.”

Wizkid & Jada P spotted on romantic date

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Wizkid and his baby mama, Jada P, made waves online following their recent lovey-dovey moment.

The musician and the mother of his kids, who also doubles as his manager, visited an expensive restaurant recently.

The moment left fans and netizens enthralled over their bond as they dropped interesting reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng