Singer Speed Darlington's lawyer Stan Alieke has shared an update on when his client would appear before the court

The singer was charged to court for defaming his colleague Burna Boy and has been in police detention for weeks

Stan Alieke blamed the inadequate court rooms for the delay in Speed Darlington's case, and he spoke about other issues

Stan Alieke, the lawyer of singer Darlington Okoye aka Speed Darlington, has noted that his client will be arraigned before a court on January 15, 2025. He shared how the inadequate court rooms to sit for cases was one of the reasons his client's case has not been brought before a judge.

He said he and other lawyers have been working to see that Akpi, as Speed Darlington is fondly called, can be released on bail. The legal practitioner noted that his client is not an armed robber, and his case is a civil one, hence, he doesn't understand why it was being prolonged.

Alieke also shared how Speed Darlington was re-arrested for defaming singer Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy. The Last Last crooner met with the police and noted he was not interested in pressing charges against Akpi. He simply wanted him to apologise and delete those defaming statements.

According to Burna Boy, he lost some gigs because of the accusations Speed Darlington made against him. Recall that Akpi had accused the Ye hitmaker of having bedroom activities with American rapper P. Diddy and it was what bagged him his Grammy Award. After the police picked him up and he was later released, he continued to drag Burna Boy, which spurred his re-arrest.

Reactions as Speed Darlington's lawyer shares update

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the lawyer's update on Speed Darlington's case below:

@chamsvogue:

"Let him remain there, by the time they finally release him, he must have learn to keep quiet and never try to tarnish someone’s image again."

@veeystitches_fashion:

"January no far again, make him just dey patient."

@navis_photos:

"He deserved it anyway."

@bigrichieray:

"Next time advice your client to stay off from things that didn't concern him."

@toluwestern:

"Rap go full him head inside that cell."

Speed Darlington's lawyer releases statement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington's lawyer Stan Alieke had issued a public statement about his client’s issues with Burna Boy.

After Speedy’s release from detention, his legal counsel explained what transpired between the two music stars.

The press statement drew the attention of Nigerians after it was posted online, raising mixed reactions.

