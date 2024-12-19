Actress Tonto Dikeh has been inducted into the International Society of Diplomats at the College of Diplomatic Studies

She hailed individuals who supported her in the process of her journey to pursue the diploma

The actress expressed her continuous passion for advocating diplomacy, peace, and sustainable development

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has announced her inauguration into the International Society of Diplomats.

In an Instagram post, she stated that the induction followed a series of training at the College of Diplomatic Studies.

Actress Tonto Dikeh shares her new certificate from International Society of Diplomats. Credit: Tontolet

Source: Instagram

She shared images and videos from the induction with the caption: “Celebrating a Remarkable Milestone!”

The mother of one described the feat as a testament to the transformative power of resilience, growth, and unwavering commitment to meaningful causes.

She posted:

I am deeply honored to announce my induction into the International Society of Diplomats following months of intensive training at the esteemed College of Diplomatic Studies.

This achievement represents more than a personal triumph-it is a testament to the transformative power of resilience, growth, and unwavering commitment to meaningful causes.

While expressing gratitude for the opportunity to contribute on a global stage, Tonto Dikeh added that advocating for diplomacy, peace, and sustainable development has always been her passion.

She added:

To my mentors, the institution, and all who supported me throughout this journey-your belief in me has been my greatest strength.

As I embark on this new chapter, I pledge to uphold the principles of diplomacy with integrity, purpose, and a steadfast dedication to creating impactful change in our world. The journey continues, and the best is yet to come.

See the post below:

Netizens congratulates Tonto Dikeh

Social media users have congratulated the Nollywood actress on the achievement recorded.

See their comments below:

@rixariskinsecrets

Congratulations, King T! Your induction into the International Society of Diplomats is a testament to your hard work and dedication. A diplomatic king you are, truly raising the bar, and your achievements are nothing short of admirable! So proud of you!

@ladyha_

Congratulations big sis

@relinkams_clothings

Congratulations, Beautiful King T.

queen_jennifer_ephraim

Hearty congratulations mine

@queenceeceesparks

Congratulations

@vivianlam_glamour

Congratulations My love.

@trendykidzng

Congratulations

dominion2005

Congratulations

Tonto Dikeh gives tips on recorded phone calls

Legit.ng reported earlier that the politician gave hints on protecting oneself from recorded phone calls.

This followed the news that Bobrisky's phone conversation was leaked online.

Tonto spoke on the saga by sharing information on how to avoid recorded calls.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng