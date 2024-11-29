Nigerian star actress Tonto Dikeh took the internet by storm to recount how she swallowed her medicated contact lens

The Nollywood diva mentioned that she had earlier misplaced her lens case and was forced to put it in a bottle

Tonto went on to state how she later found out that her lenses were swimming in her stomach, gaining the attention of many online

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has revealed how she unintentionally swallowed her contact lenses.

In a picture text on her Instagram story, Tonto disclosed that something humorous happened to her last night after she took off her transparent medicated contact lenses but couldn't find the case.

Tonto Dikeh recounts how she swallowed her contact lenses. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The mum of one revealed that she kept it in a water bottle. And when she later woke up early in the morning feeling thirty, she grabbed the bottle and drank through her contact lenses.

“Hehehe, something hilarious happened to me this morning! Last night, I took off my transparent medicated contact lenses but couldn’t find the case, so I put them in a bottle of water. Fast forward to 3:30 a.m, I woke up thirsty, grabbed the bottle, and now my contacts are swimming in my stomach”.

See her post below:

Tonto Dikeh cried out about her contact lenses. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

