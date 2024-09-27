Nigerian actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, has caused a stir with a recent social media post about call recording

The movie star went online to advise Nigerians on what to do to know if their phone conversation is being recorded

Tonto’s advice came amid Bobrisky’s prison drama after his phone call was leaked, and netizens reacted to the actress’ advice

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has shared tips on how to protect oneself from phone calls being recorded.

Tonto’s friend and crossdresser, Bobrisky, caused unrest on social media after online critic VeryDarkMan released his recorded phone conversation while he was supposed to be in jail.

This news shook many people to their core, and topics on betrayal started to trend. Tonto broke her silence on the matter and took things a step further by sharing tips on how to avoid recorded calls.

Netizens react as Tonto Dikeh gives tips to avoid phone call being recorded. Photos: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram stories, the politician shared a post in which she advised her fans to safeguard themselves from deceit by getting specific applications that will alert them when they are being recorded.

According to Tonto, staying informed is the best way to defend themselves. See a screenshot of her post below:

Fans kick over Tonto’s advice

Tonto Dikeh’s advice to fans to avoid their phone conversations being recorded raised mixed reactions from netizens. Several of them dragged the actress and politician. Read their comments below:

Marco_exchanger:

“Just see wetin politician dey post......so the record is the issues not because the corruption was exposed......VDM should just relax because the people that ought to back him are all crucifying him........we deserve the leaders we have and they should rule for more decades.”

dejilove10122020:

“God bless u for the write take the back seat madam ur advice is irrelevance.”

Blossomfabricsby.queen:

“Chief recorder🚶🏻‍♀️🚶🏻‍♀️.”

boluwatifenisola:

“😂Queen Recorder 😂.”

Yallmeetrichie:

“Rest if you're doing the right thing you won't be scared of been recorded.”

ewagbo:

“No be only call recording dey cast person wrong doings… you can’t be cautious of what you don’t know where it’s coming from.”

Mj___nr:

“This was the only true friend Bob had.”

Discovered_zaddy:

“The King and Queen of phone conversation recording and private chat screenshot is now the same person advising people against the same crime she commit 😂.”

seamoni.obinna:

“Pot calling kettle black 😂, Queen of recording herself advising others.”

arikeeee_:

“Are you not the boss of that 😂😂😂 Coming from someone that like to record people up and down abi u forget say u record Bob and vdm😂😂.”

prettygifttyy:

“Madam rest, when u were recording all ur husbands and leaking chats and saying awful things to them, what shuld we call it??😒”

jossywilly:

“Coming from a supposed gistlover handler. Abeg rest jare.”

_lordxx001:

“Madam rest.. you are the queen mother of recording... go sleep..you are no longer relevant.”

vivian.uche.anyas:

“Even when Tonto had issues with bob, he also let out their chats.”

Bobrisky hints at ending it amid backlash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky raised the concerns of fans with a strange post on social media following the leaked phone call drama.

On his Instagram page, the crossdresser shared a post where he talked about ending it all.

According to Bob, he had never thought about ending his life until now, when he saw the great lengths people have gone to bring him down.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng